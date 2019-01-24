3 Top Driverless Car Stocks to Watch in January

Discussion of driverless cars is becoming more commonplace every day. And though the industry still faces plenty of hurdles -- from both legislative and safety perspectives -- before it can truly displace today's human-driven model, early investors stand to be handsomely rewarded from the trend.

But finding the most promising self-driving-vehicle stocks is easier said than done. So we asked three top Motley Fool contributors to each choose a driverless-car stock they believe you should be watching at the start of 2019. Here's why they chose Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), and General Motors (NYSE: GM).

A driverless Jaguar with the Waymo logo More

IMAGE SOURCE: WAYMO.

Alphabet's Waymo is quickly going mainstream

Steve Symington (Alphabet): Earlier this week, Waymo, the autonomous-vehicle subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet, announced plans to retrofit a 200,000-square-foot facility in Michigan, effectively creating "the world's first factory 100% dedicated to mass production of L4 [level 4] autonomous vehicles."

Of course, Michigan workers can be happy the plant will create up to 400 jobs in the area, from engineers to operations personnel to fleet coordinators. But most exciting for investors is that this appears to be a sign Waymo is taking more control over its production capabilities, as it works to commercialize its business.

The news comes hot on the heels of Waymo launching its first self-driving taxi service in Arizona last month. Assuming it can continue to scale its business and hone its self-driving-vehicle technology, some analysts already believe Waymo is poised to become a $100 billion business over the next decade -- a hefty chunk of incremental change even for Alphabet, given that its market cap is currently around $750 billion. So even putting aside the incredible business Alphabet has already built through its core Google operations, I think investors who bet on the company as a leader in the driverless-car space could enjoy massive gains in the coming years.

Don't call it a comeback -- NXP never left

Anders Bylund (NXP Semiconductors): Automotive computing giant NXP Semiconductors is navigating some stormy seas at the moment. The proposed merger with larger chipmaking peer Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) fell apart, and car sales in China have been slow for a few months. You could argue that these two headwinds are related, since international trade disputes arguably triggered both of them.

Investors sent NXP's stock straight to the bargain bin when the Qualcomm deal failed, and that hole has only been dug deeper over the last six months.

But I think that's a big mistake. NXP isn't going away, and is probably worth every penny of the $44 billion that Qualcomm had been prepared to pay for it. Trading at a current market cap of $23 billion, with $25 billion of enterprise value, it's a steal in my book.

Despite political headwinds and unpredictable currency exchange trends, NXP is delivering modest revenue growth these days. According to a Strategy Analytics report quoted in NXP's recent investor-day presentation, the company is neck and neck with Japanese rival Renesas in the automotive-chip market; together, these two companies hold a 59% share of that market. And car processors accounted for 40% of NXP's total sales in the third quarter.