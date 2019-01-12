3 Top E-Commerce Companies to Buy in 2019

2018 was another banner year for e-commerce. Online sales continued to take share from brick-and-mortar channels, and traditional retailers like Walmart and Target embraced the power of e-commerce and the "omnichannel," or the combination of online and in-store sales. According to the Census Bureau, e-commerce sales were on pace for another year of more than 15% growth in 2018, and Mastercard said holiday e-commerce sales were up 19.1%.

E-commerce stocks also performed well as Etsy stock more than doubled, Shopify returned 37%, and Amazon.com jumped 28%. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores, an exchange-traded fund that holds e-commerce stocks and shorts retail stores, also easily outperformed the S&P 500 as the chart below shows.

CLIX Chart More

CLIX data by YCharts.

With the consumer economy remaining strong and both technological advances and shopping habits continuing to favor online sales, 2019 is shaping up to be another strong year for e-commerce stocks. Below are three names that could put up impressive growth this year.

A shopper holding a smartphone with a shoe displayed on it. More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Grubhub

Like many growth stocks in 2018, Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) was having a banner year in 2018 until it wasn't. The stock had doubled at one point, but then gave back nearly all of those gains over the last three months of the year due to a weaker-than-expected profit forecast for the fourth quarter. Overall market weakness and volatility also battered growth stocks, especially many that had surged earlier in the year.

However, that recent sell-off presents opportunity for investors. With about 50% market share, Grubhub remains the leader in online restaurant delivery, a fast-growing industry, and has enviable profit margins thanks to its marketplace model as it put up an adjusted profit margin of 19% through the first three quarters of 2018.

Grubhub has also been smart about making acquisitions of smaller food delivery services and payment platforms and has formed partnerships with restaurant chains like Yum! Brands, the parent of KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut, as well as Jack in the Box. Though the industry is competitive as tech giants like Uber and Amazon also offer restaurant delivery, the market is more regionalized than some might realize, which means Grubhub's share in most of its markets is safer than it may seem. Grubhub, for instance, controls 85% of the market in New York, the country's biggest delivery market, while Uber Eats, the next largest player, is strongest in Texas, where six of its seven biggest markets are located, according to data from Second Measure.