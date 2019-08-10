3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

The energy industry has been a challenging sector for investors in recent years. Not only have oil prices been excruciatingly volatile, but the industry is also undergoing a structural shift away from fossil fuels and toward renewables. These issues have caused most energy stocks to underperform, which led many investors to avoid the sector entirely.

But while the energy industry certainly has its share of problems, it also has plenty of opportunities as it addresses its issues. Because of that, pockets of upside exist. Three of our energy-focused contributors' favorite investing ideas are pipeline giant Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWDRY), and oil reservoir specialist Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB).

A hand holding a light bulb with icons of the energy industry such as an oil pump, solar panel, and wind turbine around it. More

Image source: Getty Images.

An absurdly cheap pipeline stock

Matt DiLallo (Energy Transfer): Midstream giant Energy Transfer has invested billions of dollars into expanding its pipeline empire in recent years. Those investments continue to pay big dividends for the company. That's evident in its 2019 forecast. The company currently expects to generate between $10.8 billion and $11 billion of earnings this year, about 15% ahead of last year's total at the midpoint.

With Energy Transfer's enterprise value currently around $91 billion, the pipeline behemoth trades at less than nine times estimated earnings for 2019. That's a ridiculously cheap price. It's by far the lowest in its peer group where the average stock trades at around 11.5 times earnings.

This bottom-of-the-barrel valuation makes no sense. For starters, Energy Transfer is growing at a healthy pace. On top of that, it has a much-improved financial profile. It's currently producing twice the amount of cash needed to cover its 8.9%-yielding dividend. That's providing it with plenty of excess money to help finance expansion projects. Further, while its leverage ratio is a bit above its target range, the company expects that to improve once its current slate of expansions begins generating cash.

Add Energy Transfer's dividend to its upside potential as its earnings grow and valuation improves, and this pipeline stock could produce big-time total returns in the coming years. That makes it one of the more compelling energy stocks to buy these days.

A wind turbine with the sun shining brightly. More