3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

Energy is one of the most important parts of the global economy. It's also an area where investors can do quite well -- or just as easily lose their shirts. And it boils down to avoiding the companies with little to no competitive advantages and heavy exposure to commodity prices, and instead finding well-run businesses with solid balance sheets, with strong leaders who know how to allocate resources, and that can generate a rate of return you can be happy with.

In other words, avoiding trying to make a quick gain on "big upside, big risk" stocks that could just as quickly cut your money in half.

Three energy stocks these Motley Fool contributors have identified as "buy now"-worthy are renewable energy producer TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP), oil and gas transportation infrastructure giant Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE: EPD), and leading wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems ADR (NASDAQOTH: VWDRY).

Whether you're looking to invest for growth or income, or invest in renewables or oil and gas, there's something for investors of all stripes here. Keep reading to learn which one is right for your portfolio.

Dive into renewable energy

Travis Hoium (TerraForm Power): Most energy stocks come with some kind of commodity risk related to oil, coal, or natural gas. Even utilities aren't as stable as they used to be as electricity consumption falls and customers begin to have more options with rooftop solar and energy storage. But there are ways to play the energy industry without taking a ton of commodity risk.

TerraForm Power is one of the largest yieldcos on the market today, owning wind and solar power plants and selling electricity to utilities on long-term contracts. As of the end of the third quarter of 2018, the company owned 3.64 gigawatts (GW) of assets, primarily in the U.S. and Spain, and had an average contract life remaining of 14 years.

TerraForm Power uses 80% to 85% of its cash flow to pay a dividend, which has a current yield of 6.7%, with the additional funds going to pay down debt or fund growth projects. Long term, management aims to grow the dividend by 5% to 8% annually, which is a conservative target, and could be done with organic growth for the foreseeable future.