3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in January

Energy stocks had a tough year in 2018. Not only did the S&P Energy Sector Select Index drop 20% last year, but it also came precariously close to the lows of 2016 when oil was less than $30 per barrel. The volatility of this industry has no doubt kept many investors away from it. For those with a longer-term outlook, though, this could be a great time to go searching for deals.

So we asked three of our Motley Fool contributors to each highlight a stock in the energy sector they see as a great bargain worth buying in January. Here's why they picked integrated oil and gas giant Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) (NYSE: RDS-B), solar energy component manufacturer SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), and fracking sand supplier U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA).

Stock chart with "2019" in the background. More

Image source: Getty Images.

In sickness and in health

John Bromels (Royal Dutch Shell): Is there ever a bad time to pick up shares of top oil major Royal Dutch Shell?

Well, you could argue that folks who bought in at the top of the oil market in 2014 might not be happy, since the company's shares haven't gotten back to that lofty price of about $75 per share. But if you factor dividends into the mix, Shell's total return has been positive over the last five years. And, of course, when share prices are down, dividend yields go up, as is the case with Shell's current yield of 6.2%.

But Shell has clearly learned some lessons from that big oil price slump: Thanks to cost-cutting measures and some savvy investments -- not to mention oil prices that had finally gotten back above $65 per barrel -- Shell's Q3 2018 was an earnings bonanza. Not only did the company generate $5.8 billion in net income, it managed to churn out $12.1 billion in cash. That's more than it has generated in a single quarter since Q2 2008. Of course, in 2008, oil prices were above $100 per barrel!

But Q4 may not be quite so rosy for Shell, thanks to a prolonged oil price slide of about 30%. Shell's share price followed suit, dropping 9.9% over the last three months. However, oil prices have stopped sliding and have even rebounded a bit in the past few weeks. And Shell's cost-cutting during the oil price slump means it's not as dependent on high oil prices as it was only a few years ago.

The company's current share price and high yield, coupled with oil prices that have (at least for the moment) stopped sliding, make now an excellent time to scoop up some shares of Shell.

Get it while it's (not) hot

Rich Smith (SolarEdge Technologies): The stock market took a bit of a tumble toward the end of last year. That's not a huge secret, but here's something you may not have noticed: Whereas S&P 500 stocks have largely recouped their losses from December, one energy stock in particular has not -- and as a result, it's almost unbelievably cheap today: SolarEdge.

The Israeli maker of solar power inverters, which are used to convert direct current generated by solar panels into alternating current to feed your appliances, lost 12% of its value between the first day of December and the last -- and remains within pennies of that low point today. And yet, Goldman Sachs recently predicted an imminent "U shaped recovery" in solar stocks -- a fact that SolarEdge investors have been slow to acknowledge.