3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in December

The year 2018 has quickly gone from one of considerable gains for the energy market to a bear market with oil prices below $50 a barrel and stocks taking a sharp turn toward 52-week lows. At the same time, renewable energy stocks have struggled in their own right trying to navigate the many regulatory changes over the past year.

While this sharp drop may look ugly when checking your portfolio, it can also present investors with a few buying opportunities. So we asked three of our Motley Fool contributors to each highlight an energy stock that looks attractive this month. Here's why they picked ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), and Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL).

Because baby, it's cold out there

Rich Smith (ExxonMobil): I realize this is kind of a "gimme" when talking about energy stocks, but I really believe ExxonMobil is an important energy stock to watch in December. Why? Well, consider what's been happening with the price of oil lately.

Over the past couple of months, we've watched oil prices for WTI crude plummet from north of $75 a barrel to just a couple of bucks above $50. ExxonMobil stock has come along for the ride, declining 11% from early October to early December. And yet, just this week, Citigroup came out with a forecast predicting oil prices will finally settle down in the new year -- not at today's price, though, but at something closer to a $60-a-barrel average.

Assuming Citi is right about that, this means a near-20% hike in the price of oil could begin building -- and probably soon, what with this winter looking like a cold one and OPEC promising to cut production of oil. It seems to me, therefore, that if the price is right, then right about now should be a fine time to buy Exxon stock, before higher oil prices translate into a higher Exxon share price.

And Exxon's stock price does look right to me. Priced at just 14.1 times earnings today, Exxon stock pays a 4.2% annual dividend, and is pegged for 23% long-term earnings growth on Yahoo! Finance. Combined, that works out to better than a 27% total return likely from Exxon -- a bargain at 14.1 times earnings.

Too good to pass up

Jason Hall (Brookfield Renewable Partners LP): Units (MLP-speak for "shares") of Brookfield Renewable have fallen more than 26% over the past year, in large part because interest rates have steadily gone higher. And while rising rates aren't great for Brookfield Renewable, which uses a substantial amount of debt to fund acquisitions and project development, there's a very clear argument that the market's sell-off of this well-run renewable energy producer has created an excellent opportunity for investors.

To start, the sell-off has pushed its dividend yield to 7.6% at recent prices. And every other time in its history that the yield has climbed this much, it has represented an excellent opportunity to buy: