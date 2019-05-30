3 Top Gene Therapy Stocks That Could Soar

Thanks to advances in technology and gene sequencing, gene therapy has gone from science fiction to science fact. By either adding new genes to fight faulty ones, replacing/editing missing/broken prices or actually “turning off” the genes causing problems, gene therapy has the potential to change the game when it comes to biotech stocks and healthcare.

That’s great news, as there are more than 10,000 different disorders and diseases caused by faulty genes.

With the FDA launching several fast-track programs for gene therapies last summer, the biotech stocks that specialize in these cutting-edge treatments could see their drugs hit the market that much faster. And yet, the recent market sell-off has caused many of the biotech stocks looking at gene therapy to crater. Given their game-changing potential, these days many stocks in the sector could be considered bargains.

Gene Therapy Stocks to Buy: CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats is a mouthful to say, which is why scientists have shortened it to just CRISPR. CRISPR is the latest method of gene editing and offers cheaper, simpler and faster slicing and dicing of genes. As its name implies, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) uses the technique.

CRSP stock is targeting blood diseases such as beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease- which are caused by the same mutation. The beauty of this is that the biotech has been able to move ahead at the same time for both indications. Partnering with biotech giant Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), CRSP’s lead candidate — CTX001 — started phase 1 clinical trials this past February. This trial marks the first time in history that a human trial for a CRISPR-based product has been conducted.

Naturally, a lot is riding on the trial- especially with the drug winning FDA fast track status. If results are even somewhat positive, CRSP stock could surge higher.

But CTX001 isn’t the only drug in CRSP’s arsenal. The firm is working one several oncology products as well as new gene editing therapies for muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. These drugs could provide plenty of upside as well down the road.

In the end, if you’re looking for biotech stocks to buy that are looking at gene therapy, CRISPR Therapeutics could be a major star.





uniQure NV (QURE)

When it comes to biotech stocks, uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) is gene therapy royalty. That’s because the firm actually created and launched the very first successful gene therapy back in 2012. However, due to the cost of the drug, it was never prescribed. But QURE has turned that successful approval into a platform for further successful development.

This includes the biotech stock’s latest work for hemophilia. QURE has seen great success with its gene therapy program for the blood disorder. After seeing amazing initial results, QURE has moved its top hemophilia medication — AMT-061 — into phase I/IIb trials. This news sent the clinical stage biotech stock up more than 34%. Given its past history of navigating the gene therapy waters to approval, QURE could have another hit on its hand.

Elsewhere, the firm has started trials for the first gene therapy targeting Huntington’s disease and has gene therapies for congestive heart failure in pipelines. All of these are much more “popular” issues and should help QURE actually see prescription growth if successful.