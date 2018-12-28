3 Top Gold Mining Stocks to Buy in 2019

Gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset back in the limelight, thanks to the volatility across global markets, triggered largely by trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Evidence lies in gold prices, which have gained steady ground in the past couple of months or so after a painful start to the year.

The environment bodes well for gold mining companies that have intently focused on boosting productivity and cost efficiency in recent times. While it's difficult to predict where gold prices are headed, turbulence in the stock market and widespread fears of an economic slowdown in 2019 make it an opportune time for investors to consider adding gold stocks to their portfolio. Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX), Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL), and SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) are three top gold mining stocks you might want to consider for 2019. Here's why.

Barrick Gold: A bigger gold miner in the making

2018 would've gone down as yet another painful year for Barrick Gold shares if not for its recent move to acquire Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD).

During the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018, Barrick's revenue declined 13% and adjusted net income slumped nearly 45%, year over year. All-in-sustaining cost -- or AISC, a comprehensive cost measure used in the gold industry -- rose to $813 per ounce of gold from $750 an ounce in the year-ago period.

Barrick's full-year production guidance downgrade earlier in the year didn't sit well with the market, either: It expects to produce 4.5 million-5 million ounces versus 5.32 million ounces in 2017. Though the fall is largely because of a stake sale in its Veladero mine, the market still sent Barrick shares crashing to 52-week lows in September before backing up the truck again on a surprisingly big news.

A buy dice beside a stack of gold coins. More

2019 should be an interesting year for investors in gold mining stocks. Image source: Getty Images.

Barrick is acquiring Randgold Resources to create the world's largest publicly listed gold mining company. By Barrick's own estimates, the new company, expected to trade under ticker GOLD, will own five of the world's top 10 tier 1 gold mines (tier 1 mining assets are typically large, low-cost mines with a long life-span) and will be the largest gold producer, based on Barrick's and Randgold's combined 2017 gold production of roughly 6.5 million ounces.

Randgold's acquisition, therefore, is undeniably a big move that, if handled deftly, could be a game changer for Barrick. 2019 will be a crucial year, and some of the things that investors can expect to see are:

Asset sales and cost reduction: Randgold's CEO Mark Bristow, who will take over as the CEO of the combined company, is looking to sell noncore assets and cut costs.

Stronger balance sheet: Barrick should continue paring down debt. As of Sept. 30, nearly 85% of its long-term debt wasn't due for maturity before 2032. Randgold carries no long-term debt.

Higher dividends: Barrick's annual dividend of $0.16 per share for 2018 represents a 33% jump from 2017. Management aims to grow dividends further as cash flow rises.

Progress in Tanzania: Bristow is keen to fix the long-pending tax disputes that have stalled operations at Tanzania-based Acacia Mining, in which Barrick owns 64% stake.

In short, Barrick is in a transformational phase, one that makes the stock an interesting buy at this juncture.

Kirkland Lake: An underrated gold stock

One of the lesser-known gold mining companies with four producing mines in Canada and Australia, Kirkland Gold is growing at an astounding pace.