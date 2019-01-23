3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Economic growth might be beginning to slow in the United States and around the globe, but that doesn't mean there aren't growth opportunities for investors who know where to look. The long-term potential of several megatrends, such as genetic testing services and modernizing financial payment systems in emerging markets, will hardly be stopped by a brief recession.

We recently asked three contributors at The Motley Fool for their best growth stocks to buy right now in early 2019. Here's why they chose NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO), Mastercard (NYSE: MA), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) to inject a little growth into your portfolio.

An underappreciated genetic-testing business

Maxx Chatsko (NeoGenomics): After years of losses, more and more genetic-testing platforms are turning profitable. While the trend hints at a promising future for precision medicine and preventive healthcare, it doesn't seem to be getting the media attention it deserves. Genomic Health and NeoGenomics began delivering operating profits in 2018, while the younger Invitae and newly public liquid-biopsy pioneer Guardant Health saw their quarter-over-quarter operating losses shrink for the first time.

Of all companies in that group, NeoGenomics appears to be the least appreciated among investors. The under-the-radar business focuses on providing genetic testing services specifically in cancer diagnostics to both clinics and pharmaceutical companies. In the first nine months of 2018, it grew year-over-year revenue at about 12%, compared with 14% for Genomic Health. Yet the two stocks had very different outcomes last year: NeoGenomics shares rose 42%, but those of its peer leaped 88%.

The difference of a factor of two holds up in other valuation metrics between the two companies, with NeoGenomics trading at about half the price-to-sales ratio and half of the price-to-book ratio of its peer. But the mismatch doesn't appear to make much sense upon closer evaluation. The cancer-focused genetic-testing platform boasts a higher cost of product revenue because of the nature of the laboratory tests involved, but it avoids the costly sales and marketing expense of its peers because of its customer base. The result: NeoGenomics and Genomic Health delivered about the same operating margin -- and that should hold up as they continue to scale.

In other words, the current mismatch might suggest Genomic Health is overvalued or that NeoGenomics is undervalued. I think both companies will grow into healthier valuations over the long run, so the latter seems more fitting, given the trajectory of the numbers. Besides, in October, NeoGenomics acquired Genoptix for $125 million, a move that will add about $85 million in annual revenue once the deal closes, $25 million in annual cost synergies over time, and a 25% EBITDA margin after the first three years. With growth showing no signs of slowing, and an argument that shares are unfairly valued compared with its peers, NeoGenomics should be worth a closer look.