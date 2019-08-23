3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in the Final Month of Summer

This summer was one of the hottest on record. In fact, July was the hottest month globally since record keeping began 140 years ago. But don't let your melted ice cream derail your quest for wealth. There are still growth stocks out there torching expectations and delivering above-average returns to investors able to keep a cool head.

After putting more ice in our drinks, we asked three contributors at The Motley Fool for a top growth stock on their radar in the final month of summer. Here's why they're looking at Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM), ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), and Wayfair (NYSE: W).

Prioritizing user experience is good for business

Maxx Chatsko (Tandem Diabetes Care): Anyone who's ever been sent home from their doctor's office with a medical device such as a Holter monitor or insulin pump knows that most of the hardware is straight out of the 1990s. They're usually big, bulky devices that look more like beepers and offer a user experience to match. That's allowed companies like iRhythm Technologies and Tandem Diabetes Care to thrive by focusing on simple devices that simply work.

Tandem Diabetes Care has started to dominate its market with the t:slim X2 insulin pump. During the first-quarter 2019 earnings conference call, the company boasted that it had shipped 100,000 insulin pumps worldwide in the past four years. It shipped 21,258 in the second quarter alone. Management said half of all new users were entirely new to using insulin pumps.

It's easy to see why the device is catching on. The t:slim X2 insulin pump is easy to use, comes with a slick user dashboard that helps individuals with continuous glucose monitoring, and receives over-the-air software updates.

That focus on simplifying the user experience and prioritizing convenience has been great for shareholders. Tandem Diabetes Care reported $159 million in revenue and $83 million in gross profit in the first half of 2019, representing year-over-year increases of 159% and 214%, respectively. The business is growing much more quickly than management expected. That prompted a significant upward revision to full-year 2019 guidance, which now calls for $357 million in revenue at a gross margin of 54%.

Given the current growth trajectory, and the likelihood that the company will begin generating operating profits in the second half of 2019, investors with an eye on growth might want to give Tandem Diabetes Care a closer look.