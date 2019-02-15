3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

What are the characteristics of great growth stocks? They usually represent businesses selling great products or services that create undeniable value for customers. Those could be the sleek electronics sold by Apple, or even boring water heaters sold by A.O. Smith.

Believe it or not, the latter has been a better investment since it went all-in on water technology products in 2011. Shares of A.O. Smith have delivered a total return of 491% in that span, while Apple has rewarded shareholders with a total return of "only" 322%.

That's a great example to make investors rethink where they're looking for growth stocks. We recently asked three Motley Fool contributors for their top growth investments right now. Here's why they chose Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA), XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS).

A small plant growing in soil. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Animal studies or not, this growth stock is cheap

Maxx Chatsko (Vanda Pharmaceuticals): Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals recently cratered after the company announced the Food and Drug Administration had placed a partial clinical hold on a promising drug candidate called tradipitant. Regulators won't allow the drug to be studied in human trials lasting longer than 12 weeks until the small-cap pharma conducts additional toxicology studies in dogs, primates, or miniature pigs.

That surprised Wall Street analysts, who are penciling in peak annual sales of up to $900 million if the experimental therapy is approved for gastroparesis, its lead indication. It delivered positive results in a phase 2 trial in late 2018. That excited analysts, especially considering that the only other drug approved for the condition hit the market in 1979. That drug carries a black box warning about serious and irreversible side effects and can't be used for more than 12 consecutive weeks -- likely the cause of the FDA's overly cautious approach to tradipitant.

While the partial clinical hold isn't expected to delay the drug candidate's development, the news still chopped $700 million off the company's market cap. That's a bit surprising given that Vanda finally became profitable in 2018 on the heels of solid growth for one of its two commercial drug franchises.

Vanda reported full-year 2018 operating income of $21.7 million, versus an operating loss of $16 million in 2017. Hetlioz, a drug approved to treat a rare sleep disorder and awaiting expanded use in jet lag, reported full-year 2018 revenue of $115.8 million. That was a healthy improvement from $89.9 million in 2017. Management expects the franchise to deliver revenue of about $140 million in 2019 and help to drive total revenue to about $220 million.

Meeting guidance while achieving the same operating margin from the fourth quarter of 2018 would result in full-year 2019 operating income of $38 million -- a 75% improvement from the prior year.

Simply put, successful commercial operations significantly de-risk current and future drug development for Vanda. With shares trading hands at just five times sales and 28 times future earnings, the recent fallout from the FDA's partial clinical hold creates an intriguing opportunity for investors with a long-term mind-set.