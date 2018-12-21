3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Investors are drawn to the explosive gains that growth stocks can provide, and oftentimes, those stocks are exciting to follow as they develop and thrive. While those explosive gains are great, they often come at price: paying a premium valuation. But, with the recent market pullback, investors might have an intriguing opportunity to pick up some top growth stocks at cheaper prices. Three Motley Fool contributors have uncovered three intriguing stocks: Control4 (NASDAQ: CTRL), Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA), and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG).

Oversold smart-home stock

Daniel Miller (Control4): If you're done shopping for gifts over the holidays, and have kept an eye on the broader market decline, you have an opportunity to shop for some discounted stocks! The market pullback has given investors a chance to grab shares of once-overvalued stocks: Control4 is a perfect example. For those who haven't heard of Control4, it's a leading global provider of professionally installed systems for homes and businesses that connect up to hundreds of smart devices to work within a single system solution -- these are expensive systems that can cost up to tens of thousands of dollars.

Over the past three months, Control4 shares have plunged roughly 50%, bringing its once lofty valuation down to a 24 times price-to-earnings ratio and a consensus forward price-to-earnings ratio of just under 11 times. With those results, you'd think its business is torpedoing, but that couldn't be further from the truth. In early November, the company reported record revenue for the third quarter, with revenue increasing 11% compared to the prior year. Its adjusted earnings per share checked in at $0.38 per share, which was higher than the prior year's result and higher than analysts' estimates. Pessimism came from management moving its full-year 2018 revenue guidance down to a range of $272 million and $274 million, from prior guidance between $273 million and $276 million. It seemed like a classic overreaction, in my opinion, and don't forget its stock is susceptible to large swings, both good and bad, around quarterly earnings.

While the slight revenue guidance pessimism isn't ideal, there is immense room for growth, and the company is making smart moves to grow its brand awareness and sales leads, both of which could send revenue surging. Management has launched Control4 Certified Showrooms as a destination for homeowners to see how much they can benefit from its automation systems and solutions, and essentially "wow" consumers in an attempt to drive stronger sales leads. Further, management estimates it has only penetrated 1.6% of its U.S. market, with the international opportunity remaining even larger.

As the number of smart devices in our homes and businesses continue to multiply in number and complexity, Control4 is poised for strong growth. The faster its Certified Showrooms and other brand-awareness initiatives gain traction, the faster its recent stock decline will reverse.

Who says you have to be a young company to grow?

Chuck Saletta (Kelly Services): Lost in all the worry about when the stock market will crash and all the hubbub about an inverting yield curve is the simple fact that the underlying economy is doing reasonably well. The unemployment rate remains below 4%, and the overall economy is growing at around a 3.5% pace. Indeed, there's reason to believe the low unemployment rate may very well be one of the limiting factors preventing the economy from growing even faster.