3 Top High-Yield Tech Stocks

Finding great technology stocks that are not only benefiting from current trends but also investing in future ones is a difficult task. And hunting down tech companies that pay a good dividend adds an extra layer of complexity.

That's why we asked handful of Motley Fool contributors for their thoughts on technology stocks that are both investing in their tech futures and offering solid dividend yields. They came back with Corning (NYSE: GLW), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ). Here's why.

Computer and smartphone on desk with image of a chart on top. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Buy this high-yield tech giant at its "inflection point"

Steve Symington (Corning): Corning might not be your typical "high-yielder" with an annual yield of roughly 2.4% at today's prices. But investors should remember that the glass technologist has increased its dividend by 50% since it put into motion a four-year strategy and capital allocation framework in late 2015. This means Corning drastically overdelivered relative to its promise to boost its payout by at least 10% each year under the framework -- and that's in addition to its nearly 80% share-price appreciation over the same period.

GLW Chart More

Image source: YCharts.

To be fair, Corning's past performance isn't necessarily indicative of its future potential. But I would be shocked if the company didn't replace its framework with a similar plan when it concludes next year. And even then, Corning's latest quarterly results in October showed an acceleration in top- and bottom-line growth as the investments it made in both operational efficiency and capturing future growth opportunities have begun to yield fruit.

In fact, Corning CFO Tony Tripeny mused the company has finally "passed an inflection point" where it's "gaining momentum and plan[s] to build on that going forward."

For investors willing to buy now and bet that Corning does exactly that, I think the stock should continue delivering market-beating gains from here.

You don't need a calculator to see value in TI

Anders Bylund (Texas Instruments): This inveterate semiconductor company is about as stable and diversified as they come. You'll find TI's chips inside many everyday devices, from smartphones and calculators to cars and industrial manufacturing equipment. Rather than focusing exclusively on a handful of markets and opportunities, the company produces thousands of different analog or embedded processors that address nearly every processing and sensor need. That being said, TI derives more than half of its annual sales from automotive and industrial computing -- two sectors where management sees outsized growth drivers for the long run.