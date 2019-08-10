3 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in August

Industrial stocks can be a tough nut to crack for many investors. At their best, they are solid long-term wealth creators thanks to smart capital allocation and cash returned to investors. That isn't always the case, though, as many struggle to make good investments through the ups and downs of the market.

We asked three Motley Fool contributors to each highlight a stock they see as a great investment to watch this month. Here's why they picked Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWDRY), General Electric (NYSE: GE), and Nucor (NYSE: NUE).

A machine cutting steel, with sparks flying More

Image source: Getty Images.

See which way the wind blows

Jason Hall (Vestas Wind Systems): The past few years have been a bit up and down for Vestas investors; frankly, that's not unusual for the company's stock thanks to the cyclical nature of its business. Vestas makes, sells, and installs wind turbines, and since its primary customers are large utilities funding big projects, demand can swing substantially from one year -- or even quarter -- to the next.

And those swings in demand can affect investor confidence and expectations, moving the share price around significantly. This year alone makes for a pretty good example:

VWDRY Chart More

VWDRY data by YCharts.

Even though it's generally followed the S&P 500 up and down, Vestas stock has proven far more volatile in its swings.

This is why investors would do well to tune in on August 15, when the company reports is second-quarter results, moving away from what the stock is doing, and focusing on the business. That's particularly important right now, as Anders Runevad, the CEO who took over in 2013 and led Vestas through a major transformation, announced in May that he was stepping down.

Runevad has been succeeded by Henrik Anderson, who joined the board in 2013 and has worked closely with Runevad on Vestas' turnaround. So even within this leadership change, there should be continuity, but this marks the first chance for investors to hear from the new CEO.

Just as importantly, Vestas' operating results have declined over the past couple of years, but its backlog -- for both turbines and services -- is the biggest it has ever been. That could bode very well for investors looking to make an opportunistic investment on the company's long-term prospects.