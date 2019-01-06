3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2019

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the U.S. needs to spend an extra $4.6 billion over the next decade to bring its infrastructure up to snuff. At the same time, the global urban population will grow by about 1 billion people over the next decade, requiring substantially more than that to be spent simply to get enough water and power to them all and to build enough roads and telecommunications infrastructure to meet their needs.

Extrapolate all the modernization and expansion needed on a global basis out over the coming decades, and the G20 estimates it will take $94 trillion in spending to support humanity's needs by 2040. Simply put, this is a massive, massive global need, and it's one of the rare issues for which there is wide bipartisan support to increase spending.

Put it together, and that makes it a compelling opportunity for investors willing to ride out the cyclical nature of infrastructure spending and patient enough to enjoy the rewards the best companies can produce.

Here are three that are well positioned to win the infrastructure marathon and are worth buying now: steel-making giant Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), global infrastructure owner and developer Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP), and high-growth engineering company NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE).

Infrastructure means steel, and the best steelmaker is selling at decade-low valuations

No other company produces more steel -- and steel profits -- in North America than Nucor. Whether it's rebar for concrete construction, tube steel for uses including energy transportation and production, or the beams used to build bridges and skyscrapers, Nucor is a leader in steel for infrastructure.

Most importantly for investors, Nucor has the best combination of balance sheet strength, profitable and flexible operations, and skilled management in the industry. Steel demand can swing wildly from one quarter to the next, and no other steelmaker has proven as adept at managing its expenses across the demand cycle as Nucor. That's why Nucor has delivered exceptional returns over the past few decades:

However, a 26% sell-off since peaking about a year ago has created maybe the best opportunity to buy in a decade. At recent prices, Nucor shares trade for 7.9 times trailing earnings: