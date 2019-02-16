3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in February

Large-cap stocks have historically grown slower than those in the mid-cap and small-cap categories. But the rise of new technologies and distribution channels and an obsession with acquisitions and finding new efficiencies have changed that somewhat. Established companies still tend to be more stable than younger, smaller ones. But whether investors are looking for conservatively valued dividend generators or businesses with high-powered growth potential, there's no shortage of options in the large-cap space.

With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to spotlight one of their top large-cap picks for February. Read on to see why they think Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) have what it takes to outperform the market and reward shareholders.

Three blocks stacked next to each other and a person pushing on an arrow. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Turning a big ship

Demitri Kalogeropoulos (Procter & Gamble): It can take lots of time and effort to shift the direction of a business as massive as Procter & Gamble, but the payoff is likely worth the wait. The consumer products giant just turned in its best back-to-back quarterly earnings performances in years, with sales gains of 4% in the fiscal first and second quarters. These boosts came courtesy of a healthy balance of higher volume and increased prices, too, which means P&G is soaking up market share while also passing along rising costs to consumers.

There are weak spots in the portfolio, to be sure, including the Gillette shaving franchise. Investors should also brace for volatility around earnings and sales growth in the coming quarters as P&G continues tweaking its prices to protect both profits and market share.

Yet the business wins seem to be more than offsetting those challenges for now, which is why management recently lifted its growth outlook for only the second time in the last three years. Its prior upgrade, in 2017, was lowered back down in the quarter after it was issued. But P&G's strengthening operating metrics mean there's more reason to have confidence that this latest hike will stand.

After the sell-off comes the rebound

Rich Smith (Twitter): A lot of folks weren't happy with Twitter's Q4 earnings report last week. I'm not one of those people.

Twitter stock is still up slightly since the year began, but has fallen 12% since reporting earnings last week. Mostly, this is because Twitter announced weaker-than-expected sales guidance, and a smaller-than-expected number of monetizable daily active users (mDAU) for its service. But from my perspective, the fact that Twitter is purging fake and bot Twitter accounts from its rolls, and zeroing in on tracking the growth of its most active customers, does two good things.

First, it focuses the company's (and investors') attention on Twitter's most profitable accounts. And second, it resets growth expectations to focus on a much smaller base -- that subset of total accounts, which can now presumably grow at a faster pace.

Now, analysts haven't yet had a chance to reset their expectations for Twitter's growth, and are still calling for Twitter to grow earnings at about 19%. This suggests that Twitter stock at 19 times earnings is only fairly valued at present. If the company ends up growing faster than 19%, however (as I think possible), then the stock could arguably be cheaper than it looks.