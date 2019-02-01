3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in February

Following a rather ugly 2018 for marijuana stocks that saw 10 prominent cannabis companies lose at least half of their value, the industry has come roaring out of the gate in 2019. And it's not hard to understand why Wall Street and investors are so bullish.

This quarter we're getting our first glimpse of post-legalization recreational marijuana sales. Earlier this week, Atlantic-based grower OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQOTH: OGRMF) announced that its sales more than quintupled from the prior-year quarter, and that its sequential second-quarter sales would be around double what it just reported for the fiscal first quarter. To boot, the company reported its first-ever quarter of positive free cash flow. This is why the investment world is so excited.

A person holding cannabis leaves in their cupped hands. More

Image source: Getty Images.

On a broader basis, a co-authored report from Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics calls for global weed sales growth of 38% in 2019 to $16.9 billion. Mind you, worldwide sales are expected to nearly double again to over $31 billion by 2022. There's clearly plenty of money being thrown at this industry, and the thesis is that it has to end up somewhere. This is a big reason why pot stocks as a whole have been unstoppable in recent weeks.

Avoid these very popular pot stocks in February

But as we enter February, I'm reminded of every next-big-thing investment that's come before cannabis and how every surefire company has struggled at some point to meet lofty expectations set by Wall Street and investors. Currently being priced for perfection, the pot industry is nowhere near perfect. This makes three of the most popular marijuana stocks highly avoidable this month.

Cronos Group

As I made pretty clear recently, the one marijuana stock valuation that I understand the least is Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON).

Cronos has been riding high since tobacco giant Altria (NYSE: MO) announced in early December that it would take a $1.8 billion equity investment in the company, which, when closed, would equate to a 45% stake. Factoring in the warrants that Altria also receives and it could bring its equity investment in Cronos Group up to 55%. Aside from the possibility of the duo creating cannabis vape products or Altria simply buying Cronos Group down the road, I struggle to find any reason to be bullish on Cronos Group with its market cap approaching $3 billion ($4.8 billion if we assume the Altria investment goes through).