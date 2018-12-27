3 Top MFS Mutual Funds to Buy for Great Returns

Below we share with you four top-rated MFS mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

Founded in 1924, MFS had nearly $256 billion in assets under management as of Jun 30, 2018. MFS deals in more than 60 portfolios, which invests in both domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income debt securities. The company focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfillthe needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has 1,700 employees dedicated to address clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and effective risk management.

Below we share with you four top-rated MFS mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

MFS Core Equity R6 MRGKX seeks appreciation of capital by investing 80% of its assets in equity securities. MRGKX invests in growth or value companies, or a combination of both. MFS Core Equity R6 has three-year annualized returns of 12.9%.

Joseph G. MacDougall is the fund manager of MRGKX since 2008.

MFS Mid Cap Growth R6 OTCKX seeks capital growth by investing 80% of its assets in mid-cap businesses. According to MFS, companies that have market capitalization similar to those of Russell Midcap Growth Index over the past one year and one month at the time of buying can be defined as medium market capitalization issuers. MFS Mid Cap Growth R6 has three-year annualized returns of 12.5%.

As of November 2018, OTCKX held 105 issues, with 3.54% of its assets invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

MFS Research A MFRFX generally invests primarily in equity securities that can result in capital appreciation. MFS Research A has three-year annualized returns of 11.6%.

MFRFX has an expense ratio of 0.81% compared with the category average of 0.96%.

