3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

With the market taking a turn into bearish territory, many stocks now look a lot cheaper than they did earlier this year, but narrowing in on quality companies has become even more important for investors. To that end, we put together a panel of three Motley Fool contributors and asked each to spotlight a top mid-cap stock that's worth buying in today's volatile market. Read on to see why they picked Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP), Trex (NYSE:TREX), and Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI).

A hand points to a holographic stock chart. More

Image source: Getty Images.

A rare bright spot

George Budwell (Horizon Pharma): The fourth quarter has been an unmitigated disaster for biotech and biopharma stocks. The never-ending political turmoil surrounding the Trump administration and the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates next year have flat-out quashed investors' collective appetite for risky equities like biotechs.

The orphan-drug maker Horizon Pharma, however, has managed to hold serve during this widespread downturn, and for good reason. In a nutshell, Horizon has built out a high-growth orphan-drug portfolio over the past three years, which has recently started to fire on all cylinders. In the third quarter, for instance, the company easily exceeded Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate, thanks to stronger-than-expected sales of its top orphan product, Krystexxa, which is indicated for chronic gout.

The best part of Horizon's story, though, is that this period of strong growth is only getting started. With Krystexxa and its primary-care business both on the upswing, Horizon's shares are only trading at about 2.5 times the company's projected 2019 sales. That's among the lowest price-to-sales ratios for a mid-cap company within the whole of the entire healthcare sector.

What's next for Horizon? The big-ticket item is the forthcoming late-stage readout for the company's thyroid eye disease treatment, teprotumumab. In brief, Horizon believes that teprotumumab has a good shot at eventually hauling in more than $750 million in annual sales. That kind of stately sales figure would easily transform Horizon into one of the fastest-growing names within all of biopharma.

Fortunately, investors won't have to wait much longer to learn teprotumumab's fate. The company is expected to release the drug's top-line data sometime in the second quarter of 2019. If positive, Horizon's shares should continue to perform well -- regardless of how the broader markets behave.

A home-improvement specialist for the long haul

Jeremy Bowman (Trex): Housing stocks are widely down this year. Homebuilders and even home-improvement retailers like Home Depot have slipped amid concerns about a slowing housing market, as rising interests are cooling off several years of expansion in the housing market. While that may be bad news for homebuilders who rely on new home construction for their business, there's one corner of the housing market that has thus far been unaffected by the slowdown.

Trex, the leading maker of composite decking and railing, has continued to put up solid growth in the face of a slowing housing market, and management sees that momentum continuing into next year. In its third-quarter earnings report, revenue increased 19%, and adjusted gross margin was up 400 basis points to 40.4%. Adjusted earnings per share jumped 68% to $0.57.