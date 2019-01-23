3 Top Mining Stocks to Watch Now

2018 wasn't a good year for mining stocks. From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEMKT: XME) fell 28%. From the peak in early January, this popular mining index lost one-third of its value.

And while that's led many investors to expect 2018 to be a bounce-back year for mining stocks, there are no promises. After all, gold prices finished 2018 relatively flat, while silver "only" declined about 9%. Furthermore, both precious metals, which make up a pretty large chunk of global mining dollars, gained value the last three months of the year, while mining stocks continued to plummet. It can be very hard to predict commodity prices (especially gold) -- and just buying a basket of mining stocks, on expectations that most will go up, can be a great way to lose money.

Mining equipment at a strip mine More

Image source: Getty Images.

Instead, investors can do better by finding the top mining stocks best-positioned to deliver solid returns, rather than just betting on the market. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for mining-stock profits. They identified low-cost silver producer First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG); a once-great miner that's returning to its roots, BHP Group (NYSE: BHP); and one of the most important mining-equipment manufacturers in the world, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT).

This high-quality silver miner has low costs and solid prospects

Jason Hall (First Majestic Silver): I'm generally not much of a fan of precious-metals miners, because so many factors that are well outside of their control can have major consequences on their results. But I think First Majestic, which focuses mainly on silver and owns a substantial amount of low-cost resources, is worth a close look.

First Majestic owns mines exclusively in Mexico, with silver accounting for about two-thirds of its output. Furthermore, the company's cash mining costs are set to improve from around $7.50 per ounce in 2018 to between $6.39 and $7.37 per ounce in 2019, and it's this low-cost production that makes it attractive.

Furthermore, First Majestic's all-in costs are on track to make it solidly profitable in 2019. A recent deal with a large streaming company is helping to fund a substantial investment in growing production from its San Dimas mine, which will play a big role in helping Majestic generate all-in sustaining costs between $12.55 and $14.23 per ounce. I expect the price of silver to remain above those levels, because its utility value is quite high. And demand across a number of key growth industries, such as electric vehicles, solar equipment, and energy storage (like batteries), is already ramping up.

With falling all-in costs, some of the best low-cost silver production in the world, a relatively strong balance sheet without a lot of debt, and what appears to be a growing tailwind for industrial silver demand, investors would do well to keep an eye on First Majestic.

Slimming down to boost shareholder returns

Matt DiLallo (BHP Group): For years, global resource giant BHP Group thought that bigger was better. The company spent billions of dollars expanding its empire. All that growth, however, stretched the company too thin; weakening commodity prices ate into its cash flows and put pressure on its balance sheet. As a result, BHP destroyed shareholder value rather than creating it.