3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in August

To say that oil stocks have underperformed is the understatement of the decade. Not only have oil prices and oil stocks wildly underperformed the broader market over the past five years, but many of the companies that work in the industry can't even keep up with the price of oil.

XOP Chart More

XOP data by YCharts.

Results like this aren't going to inspire anyone to invest in this sector. But like flowers growing from cracks in the concrete, there are good stocks to be found in this thoroughly beaten-down sector. So, we asked three of our Motley Fool contributors to highlight stocks in the oil and gas business they think are worth buying today. Here's why they picked Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

Cashing in on the flow of crude

Matt DiLallo (Plains All American Pipelines): There aren't enough pipelines to move America's ever-expanding oil supplies from production areas to market centers. That infrastructure issue has been a boon for Plains All American Pipeline. The oil pipeline MLP has been cashing in on its ability to move crude oil as well as lock up a growing list of expansion projects. Because of that, the company is on track to grow its cash flow faster in 2019, which should continue over the next several years.

Plains All American initially anticipated that this would be a transitional year as it worked to shore up its balance sheet while also funding expansion projects. However, after a strong first half, it now expects its cash flow to surge nearly 14% from last year's level. That's well above its initial view that earnings would only grow by about 5% because it sold a stake in a pipeline to bolster its finances.

Meanwhile, the company should be able to continue growing at an accelerated pace over the next few years because it has approved six more pipeline expansions. These projects should give plenty of boost to its dividend, which yields 6.6% after a 20% increase earlier this year. That growing income stream should richly reward investors in the coming years, making Plains All American an excellent oil stock to buy right now.

A gas pump More

Image source: Getty Images.

Take advantage of the market's messed-up expectations

Jason Hall (Clean Energy Fuels): Since reporting second-quarter earnings on Aug. 8, shares of the natural gas for transportation leader have lost nearly one-quarter of their value. That kind of drop would have one think the company is seriously struggling, and that other alternative fuels like electric-and hydrogen-powered vehicles were set to eat its lunch.