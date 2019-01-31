3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

If the past few years weren't already an indication, the oil industry is an intensely cyclical one. That volatility can scare away many investors from this industry, but those with a nose for value stocks might find lots of great buys in this downtrodden industry.

So we asked three of our Motley Fool contributors to each highlight a stock they see as a great buy now. Here's why they picked oil refiner HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC), equipment manufacturer National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV), and integrated oil and gas giant BP (NYSE: BP).

Bigger isn't always better in oil refining

Rich Smith (HollyFrontier): It's a good rule of thumb that oil refiners earn more profits when oil prices are falling than when oil prices are rising. So with WTI crude oil -- which cost upwards of $70 a barrel in October -- now selling in the low $50s, I was scanning oil-refining stocks for bargains lately, and one stuck out: HollyFrontier.

With a market cap of $9.6 billion, HollyFrontier is only a fraction of the size of oil refiner giants like Marathon, Valero, or Phillips 66. At the same time, Holly sports a profit margin (8.5%) much stronger than any of those worthies. As a result, Holly earns better profits, and scores better on P/E, than pretty much any other refiner you might care to compare it to -- just 6.7 times earnings, in fact.

Another thing I like about Holly is its very reasonable debt load -- just $1.3 billion net of cash -- which is, again, just a fraction of the debt burdens of its rivals. If you're factoring debt into your valuation calculations, as I think you should, that's another plus for HollyFrontier.

One area where Holly doesn't compare as favorably to its peers is dividend yield. Holly only pays a 2.5% dividend yield versus 2.9% at Marathon, 3.5% at Phillips, and 4.6% at Valero. Then again, with a P/E this low, and arguably one of the best balance sheets in the business, I think I'd be willing to forgive Holly that one small flaw. Unless you expect oil prices to rise and keep on rising, I think HollyFrontier is a fine oil stock to buy right now.

There's lots of pent-up demand for equipment, and one company will supply the majority of it

Tyler Crowe (National Oilwell Varco): Oil and gas is an industry that is hard on the equipment it uses. Drilling for miles underground at high pressure and sometimes in hard environments means equipment needs to be replaced on a regular basis. For the past few years, though, companies have been putting off buying new equipment because oil prices have been cheap and cash-strapped businesses have run equipment harder and longer to eke out some sort of profit.

This can't go on forever, of course, and the replacement cycle will eventually catch up to the industry. When that happens, National Oilwell Varco will likely be the one to supply that equipment. It has a dominant market share in many oil equipment segments such as drilling packages (all the equipment needed for drilling) for offshore rigs. What's more, the lack of spending in the oil patch over the past several years has led to a dearth of development projects. A small queue of projects over a long period of time could potentially lead to a supply shortage, which would eventually lead to lots of spending on new developments.