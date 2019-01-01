3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

Investing in oil might not look too appealing to investors these days. After two years of incredibly slow gains, oil prices and stocks associated with oil took a sharp turn in recent months, as concerns of oversupply crept back into the conversation. What's astounding is that many stocks in the oil sector now trade for prices and valuations that are lower than when oil prices were less than $30 a barrel in 2016.

As bad as it might seem right now, this could be a good time to look at oil stocks again: Valuations are cheap, and there are reasons to believe that oversupply concerns could be short-lived. So we asked three of our Motley Fool contributors to each highlight a stock they see as a great buy today. Here's why they picked frack sand supplier U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA), oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and services specialist Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB).

It's a volatile industry, but this stock is the cream of the crop

Tyler Crowe (U.S. Silica Holdings): There were a lot of takeaway notes from 2018 when it comes to oil and gas. One that really stood out was how quickly shale drilling has been able to respond to the market. As oil prices rose earlier this year, shale producers turned the tap on fast and shale was able to increase U.S. output by 1.5 million barrels per day from January to October. In 2017, the U.S. Energy Information Administration was forecasting U.S. output to increase 600,000 barrels per day.

All of this increased drilling and production did wonders for U.S. Silica's bottom line in the first half of the year. As production soared, though, headwinds such as the lack of pipeline infrastructure and production companies that were exhausting their capital spending budgets faster than expected led to a decline in well completions and in sand demand.

While you can look at this decline as evidence that this is a highly volatile business not worth investing in, I think the bigger lesson is that there's a lot more room for shale to grow in the coming years. Global demand is still increasing modestly, and each year more than 4 million barrels per day of exhausted production needs to be replaced. Shale will fill a large portion of that void in the coming years, which means sand will continue to be a must-have commodity for the oil industry.

With the best balance sheet in the business, a high-margin last-mile logistics service, and a large presence selling specialty aggregates to other industries, U.S. Silica is well positioned to weather the ups and downs of this industry, with lots of room to grow. With shares trading at six times earnings, this stock looks like a great buy today.