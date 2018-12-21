3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in December

Were you discouraged about missing the run-up in oil prices during 2018? Probably not anymore, now that a barrel of crude is back under $50 a barrel and most oil stocks are setting new 52-week lows. This recent decline has Wall Street losing faith in oil stocks and selling them indiscriminately. Fortunately for long-term investors, there are some great companies in this industry that are selling at great prices.

Here's why three of our Motley Fool contributors think you should take a look at Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB), China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) (NYSE: CEO), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

The market is ignoring this top oil stock

Jason Hall (Core Laboratories): Oil prices have fallen sharply over the past few months, as global demand growth has slowed and global supplies have exceeded that demand. Furthermore, the production boom in the Permian Basin in the U.S. is running headlong into a lack of pipelines to get all that oil to market. Combined with continued weakness in offshore oil and gas development, and Mr. Market has firmly turned his back on Core Lab.

The result is Core Lab's stock has fallen more than half, even farther than crude oil:

That looks like an opportunity to this investor. As a matter of fact, I took advantage of the drop recently, more than doubling my personal investment in the reservoir description specialist.

In short, Core Lab is built to continue generating solid cash flows even as the oil and gas market goes through big cyclical ups and downs. Most companies in the oil and gas industry have quite high fixed expenses because of the expensive, specialized equipment they must own and maintain, but Core Lab's business is built on intellectual property and its technical know-how, which makes it far easier for the company to ride out the oil market's swings while also maintaining very high profit margins even during market downturns.

Lastly, the big sell-off has pushed Core Lab's dividend yield to 3.5%, and its cash flows are more than enough to support it. At current prices, Core Lab is an absolute steal, and the rare oil stock worth holding for the long term.

Yes, I'm still recommending this Chinese oil stock