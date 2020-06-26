Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- June 26, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

William Blair Large Cap Growth N (LCGNX): 0.95% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. LCGNX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 11% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

T. Rowe Price Media & Telecomm (PRMTX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRMTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 13.93% over the last five years, PRMTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MSIF Global Opportunity Portfolio I (MGGIX). Expense ratio: 0.94%. Management fee: 0.74%. Five year annual return: 13.37%. MGGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

