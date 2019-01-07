3 Top REITs to Buy in 2019

As 2019 gets underway, investors need to put a tough 2018 behind them and take a fresh look at the investment landscape. Unfortunately, even after a down year, the markets remain at historically high valuation levels, and there's still a huge amount of political uncertainty.

Under these conditions, adding a few reliable dividend payers to your portfolio continues to be a good idea, and real estate investment trusts can fit the bill. W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), Welltower (NYSE: WELL), and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) are all strong, high-yield options, and my three top REITs to buy in 2019.

1. Diversification is key

W.P. Carey is a triple net lease REIT. This means that it owns a portfolio of buildings, but that its tenants generally pay all of the operating expenses of the properties, including taxes and maintenance. Essentially, Carey buys assets from companies, then immediately rents them back to the previous owners under long-term leases (often with built-in rent escalators). Usually, these transactions provide the tenants with the cash they need to pay for expansion efforts or mergers. Carey profits from the spread between its rental rates and its financing costs.

There are a lot of triple net lease REITs, but Carey stands out from the crowd because of its size, diversification, and long history. At this point, it has a portfolio of roughly 1,180 properties leased to more than 300 tenants. Around 63% of the rent roll is generated from the United States, with the rest largely coming from Europe. And its portfolio is broken down by industrial (42% of rents), warehouse (24%), retail (13%) office (12%), education (2%), and other (7%). Without a doubt, Carey is the most diversified triple net lease REIT investors can buy.

This is important because Carey is an active portfolio manager, buying and selling assets on a regular basis. Its broad sector and geographic diversification gives it more levers to pull as it looks to keep rewarding investors with regular dividend increases -- it has boosted its dividend for 21 consecutive years. And its yield of 6.2% is well above industry bellwether Realty Income's roughly 4.2%. If you are looking for a proven REIT, Carey should be on your buy list in 2019.

2. Healthy living

Another company that you should take a serious look at now is Welltower, one of the largest healthcare-focused REITs. Its portfolio of roughly 1,500 properties is a mix of senior housing (66% of net operating income), outpatient medical facilities (16%), long-term care/post acute (11%), and health systems (7%). Over the last couple of years, it has transitioned toward private pay, with around 90% of its rents coming from this customer group. This means that changes in government payments systems (Medicaid and Medicare) don't have a big impact on Welltower.

Its dividend yield is currently around 5%, just a little lower than its peers. That, however, is partly a function of Welltower's focus on high-quality properties in desirable locations. Management has a preference for sites in wealthy areas with high barriers to entry and minimal local competition. The shift toward private pay, meanwhile, depressed its financial results, lifting the company's price-to-trailing-FFO ratio to a fairly high level, historically speaking. So Welltower stock isn't exactly cheap, but it's still a quality company.