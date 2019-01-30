3 Top Renewable-Energy Stocks to Watch in January

Renewable energy has been growing by leaps and bounds in recent years, but the same can't be said about the stocks in this industry. Over the past year, the Dow Jones U.S. Renewable Energy Equipment Total Stock Market Index is down 23%. Concerns about solar panel tariffs in the U.S. and policy decisions in China to slow renewable-power development hit the industry hard.

For all those concerns, though, the long-term outlook for renewable energy looks incredibly promising. In addition to national and international initiatives to shift to renewable power, the economics for renewable energy are becoming better and better by the day, to the point that they are cost-competitive without subsidies or other incentives.

This long-term trajectory could make the most recent decline an opportune time to buy renewable-energy stocks. So we asked three Motley Fool contributors to each highlight a stock they think investors should have on their radar. Here's why they picked Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA), SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), and Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR).

It's hard to overlook a renewable-energy stock with an 8.5% yield

Tyler Crowe (Enviva Partners): Enviva Partners isn't the kind of stock you think of initially when looking at renewable-energy stocks, but the wood-pellet producer and shipper has a lot of traits investors want from a reliable dividend-paying stock. For one, the company has locked up almost all of its current and future production capacity with long-term contracts. This ensures that its revenue will be relatively stable over the next decade -- its average contract length is 9.4 years.

What's particularly interesting about these contracts is that they bake in quite a bit of growth for the company. The current suite of contracts means Enviva Partners will need to increase current production by 53% between now and 2023. That equates to a contract backlog of $12.1 billion, for a company currently valued at less than $800 million. So there's plenty of room to grow, which will likely result in a higher payout to investors.

Enviva Partners isn't without flaws, though. The company's operating costs have fluctuated quite a bit in recent quarters, and it has struggled a few times to meet its payout obligations with cash from operations. Despite these challenges, management has continued to grow the payout at a blistering pace -- about 14% annually since its initial public offering. Even when the company has been able to cover its payout recently, there hasn't been much of a cash cushion. With so much growth in the wings, it's worth wondering if it's in Enviva Partners' best interest to prioritize payout growth over reinvesting in the business.

So far, though, the company has been able to accomplish both things at the same time, and it has rewarded investors handsomely along the way. It may be worth watching Enviva Partners for a few quarters to see if it can sustainably cover its payout, but it's certainly an often-overlooked stock to put on your radar.

A whole lot more green

John Bromels (Darling Ingredients): If you look at the five-year stock chart of fat renderer and grease recycler Darling Ingredients, it pretty much looks like a giant V (for "very compelling investment"?). The share price hit bottom in early 2016, right around the time that Darling announced it was going to ramp up its biofuel production, and has been steadily improving since. This month, you should be able to pick up shares for about the same price as you could five years ago, but with green energy as a much larger part of Darling's portfolio...and its future.