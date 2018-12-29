3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Watch in December

To paraphrase Baron Rothschild in a slightly less violent way: When there is panic in the streets, buy property. For many investors today, seeing stocks decline can be an anxiety-inducing event. As bad as it feels, though, it's important for many to remember that they will likely be net buyers of stocks for years to come. That means sell-offs like this should be viewed as an opportunity to buy stocks in great companies at prices 10%, 20%, even 30% less than what they were just a couple months ago.

With renewable energy growing at staggering rates, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to highlight a stock they think investors should have on their radar with the markets in sell-off mode. Here's why they picked Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI), TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP), and TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC).

This high-yield stock in energy has the best risk-reward trade-off

Jason Hall (Pattern Energy Group): Over the past year, this renewable energy producer has faced some challenges.

Rising interest rates, along with changes in U.S. tax law that reduced the pool of potential tax equity investors, have both increased the cost of capital and made it harder to find potential investors or to deliver high-return investments. At the same time, the devastation of Puerto Rico's electric grid caused Pattern Energy to go months without operating one of its largest wind farms. That, plus the sale of its operations in Chile, has put a pinch on its cash flows.

The dual impact of these things caused management to put the brakes on dividend growth and has many investors who follow the company convinced the payout will end up getting cut. Considering that Pattern Energy has actually paid out more cash available for distribution than it generates in recent quarters, this is a legitimate fear.

But even with the risk of a payout cut, I think the potential rewards of owning Pattern are worth that chance. Management has already taken a number of steps to shore up the balance sheet and improve cash flows. The sale of its Chilean operations is one good example. The company netted over $70 million from the sale and has already deployed $38 million of that into a project in Canada that is expected to generate a double-digit cash flow yield. These steps have it on track to reach breakeven on its dividend coverage at the midpoint of its full-year guidance.

2018 has been a challenging year for renewable energy producers to navigate, and it looks like Pattern's management will have successfully brought the company through relatively unscathed and positioned to return to growth in 2019. With a dividend yield of 9% at recent prices and a solid likelihood management will be able to avoid a cut, Pattern is an ideal candidate to put on your watchlist right now.

Getting more out of what is already there

Tyler Crowe (TerraForm Power): When asset management group Brookfield Asset Management acquired TerraForm Power, the renewable energy company was in rough shape. Its previous owner had sold several of its assets at less-than-attractive prices, loaded it up with debt, and did little to focus on the day-to-day operations of the business.

With TerraForm now under the Brookfield umbrella, it is already showing why the change of ownership was exactly what TerraForm needed to be a good investment. This past quarter was a great example of Brookfield showing how this collection of solar, wind, and energy storage assets can be better utilized.