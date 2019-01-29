3 Top Retail Stocks to Buy Right Now

U.S. retail sales rose 5.1% to $850 billion during last year's holiday shopping season, marking the industry's strongest growth in six years, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. This indicates that the "retail apocalypse" didn't crush all retailers, and those left standing still have room to run.

Today, three of our Motley Fool contributors highlight a trio of retail stocks that could be great long-term buys: Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE), Target (NYSE: TGT), and Costco (NASDAQ: COST).

The "fun" discount retailer

Leo Sun (Five Below): Five Below carved out a high-growth niche by applying a discount retailer business model to "fun" stores for teens and young adults. Its stores -- which sell a wide range of toys, games, clothing, accessories, and snacks at $5 and under -- are mostly located in malls in college towns.

Five Below finished last quarter with 745 stores, but it plans to expand its store count to 2,020 locations by 2020 and over 2,500 locations over the long term. The bears once criticized Five Below for relying too heavily on new-store openings to boost its top-line growth, but its comparable-store sales have also been rising at a healthy rate.

The company recently reported that its holiday sales rose 25% annually with 5% comps growth. For the full fourth quarter, which ends on Feb. 3, it expects its revenue to rise 17%-19% and for its comps to improve 3%-4%. Analysts expect Five Below's revenue and earnings to go up 22% and 49%, respectively, for the full year.

Five Below's growth figures are impressive for a brick-and-mortar retailer mostly based in malls. However, the stock isn't cheap at 40 times forward earnings, and rising tariffs on Chinese goods could weigh down its margins. Nonetheless, I think Five Below's growth remains in the early innings, and its long-term expansion plans could plant the seeds for multibagger returns.

A second chance for a great deal

Jamal Carnette, CFA (Target): In 2017, I predicted Target would have a great 2018 based on cheap valuations and operational improvements, mainly in digital sales. Until October, my analysis looked prescient, as the company rocketed 30% higher, before the end-of-the year market sell-off erased all gains. While the company outperformed the greater S&P 500 last year, it wasn't what shareholders were looking for.