3 Top Retail Stocks to Buy in February

February is a critical month for retail stocks, since that's when many of the country's biggest players announce their results for the key holiday shopping period. But there are more important drivers for long-term investor returns than any given fourth-quarter performance.

With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to highlight a few attractive stocks in the industry that look like they have what it takes to soak up market share through a wide range of selling conditions. Read on to find out why Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX), and DSW (NYSE: DSW) topped that list.

Two women share a secret while shopping. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Amazon's best sale could be its stock

Jamal Carnette, CFA (Amazon): After briefly surpassing the $2,000-per-share level, shares of Amazon have taken a 20% haircut. The most recent reason was the company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Although the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, setting company records in the process, investors were spooked on account of lower-than-expected revenue guidance for the current first-quarter period.

However, the long-term growth story remains intact: Even in the developed market of the United States, e-commerce is only approximately 10% of total retail spending but is growing approximately 14% annually. Amazon's higher-margin divisions flourished -- its AWS cloud-computing division grew 45% over the prior year, and its "other" division (primarily digital advertising) grew 97% (ex-foreign exchange). All three of these businesses have ample room for long-term growth.

Although Amazon guided for first-quarter revenue to increase approximately 14% over the prior year's quarter at the midpoint, the company expects operating income to grow nearly 50%. Much of this will float down the income statement to the bottom line.

Amazon boasts a short-term driver in the form of increased profitability paired with long-term growth opportunities in e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital advertising. Long-term investors should take advantage of temporary bearishness and buy shares on sale.

Betting on a bright season

Demitri Kalogeropoulos (TJX Companies): Investors won't know how well TJX Companies fared over the key holiday shopping season until the retailer posts its full results sometime in late February or early March. Recent trends suggest it was a strong outing, though, that could provide solid momentum for the off-price leader heading into 2019.