The 3 Top Retail Stocks to Own in 2019

Many retail stocks have been hammered since last September, as fears about softer holiday spending, escalating trade tensions, and the broader market downturn caused investors to flee to more conservative investments.

However, the sell-off also dragged down shares of healthy footwear and apparel makers such as Nike (NYSE: NKE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO), and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF). Today, I'll explain why investors who buy these three stocks could be well-rewarded this year.

Nike

Nike's revenue rose 10% annually to $9.37 billion last quarter, or 14% on a constant currency basis. Its gross margin expanded 80 basis points to 43.8%, thanks to higher average selling prices, and its diluted EPS grew 13%. Those were remarkably robust growth figures for the company, which previously faced concerns about competition, the saturation of the footwear market, and the bankruptcies of major retailers.

A pair of Nike sneakers.

Image source: Nike.

Much of Nike's growth can be attributed to its Consumer Direct Offense initiatives -- which focus on the growth of its digital channels (up 41% on a constant currency basis), its expansion in overseas markets, the delivery of more innovative products at faster speeds, and improving its connections with consumers. Wall Street expects that momentum to continue with 8% sales growth and 11% earnings growth this year.

Nike's stock isn't cheap, at 24 times forward earnings, and its forward dividend yield of 1.2% is lower than that of many other retailers. However, its "best in breed" position in a competitive market, its pricing power, and its aggressive buybacks ($4.8 billion over the past 12 months) should help it generate reliable earnings growth in 2019. Nike also has plenty of room to raise its dividend since it only spent 28% of its free cash flow (FCF) on dividends over the past 12 months.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters generated positive comps growth for 15 straight quarters, as its namesake apparel brand won back shoppers and its Aerie lingerie and activewear brand continued to gain ground against L Brands' Victoria's Secret. Aerie's body-positive marketing campaigns and expanding variety of products helped it generated 16 straight quarters of double-digit comps growth.

AEO avoided the trap of using big markdowns to drive sales as mall traffic dried up. Instead, it focuses on expanding its e-commerce platforms, retaining shoppers with new denim products, attracting more male shoppers with updated men's apparel, and synchronizing the growth of AE and Aerie with connected brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms.

Last quarter, AEO's revenue rose 5% annually to $1 billion, its comps rose 8% (5% growth at AE and 32% growth at Aerie), its gross margin expanded 80 basis points to 39.8%, and its earnings surged 33%. For the full year, analysts expect AEO's revenue and earnings to rise 6% and 27%, respectively.