3 Top Shipping Stocks to Buy in 2019

Geopolitical tensions have created a difficult environment for shipping stocks, which tend to be tied to the health of the global economy and the volume of international trade. There's reason for hope, with the United States economy still showing signs of resilience, but the constant talk of tariffs and trade wars have made it hard for the shippers or their key customers to make long-term forecasts.

The Port of Los Angeles has exemplified this uncertainty of late, recording a sharp drop-off in shipments in November after seeing 27% volume growth in October. The key driver is shifting relations between the United States and China, with 2019 a huge question mark unless the two countries can reach a trade accord.

FedEx CEO Fred Smith provided a blunt assessment on a Dec. 19 call with analysts, blaming his company's poor 2019 forecast on "bad political choices" ranging from China's "mercantilism," the Brexit negotiations, and U.S. tariffs.

In this climate, it's good to be a long-term investor and focus on businesses you expect to win out over time no matter what chaos the next few quarters bring. Here are three shipping stocks worthy of consideration for a buy-and-hold portfolio.

The container king

Triton International (NYSE: TRTN), a lessor of the large containers carried on ships and trucks, has seen its shares almost double over the past five years, but the company has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past three months because of concerns that an expanding trade war will eat into results.

The near term is foggy, but there's a lot to like about Triton over the long haul. The company has the world's largest portfolio of containers, with about 27% of the global market and more than 5.5 million units deployed. Triton claims to be the top supplier to most of the top 10 global shipping lines.

Triton shipping containers stacked in a tall block. More

Image source: Triton International.

Despite the trade concerns, the business remains strong. Triton generated $1.17 in net income per share in the third quarter, up 6% sequentially and 46% higher than the year prior. The company's utilization rate is more than 98%, and more than 70% of containers are on long-term leases, with an average remaining duration of 44 months.

With lease rates climbing and supply tight, shippers might be expected to buy additional container inventory instead of relying on lessors, but a new International Maritime Organization cap on sulfur in fuel set to go into effect at the beginning of 2020 should give the lessors an advantage.

The new regulation, which calls for sulfur content in fuel to drop from 3.5% to 0.5%, is increasing expenses for shipping lines at a time when many are already struggling to generate free cash flow. Shippers are increasingly turning to an asset-light model with stripped-down balance sheets and relying on leasing instead of owning assets, meaning Triton and other lessors should benefit from any global growth in shipping.

As a bonus, investors feeling seasick from whatever trade choppiness that lies ahead can take comfort in the robust 6.55% forward dividend yield Triton shares offer.

A trucking overhaul

USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) has traveled a rocky road over much of the past decade, underachieving many of its peers. There's reason for optimism that this transport company is finally ready for the fast lane.