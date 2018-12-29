3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Companies with large market capitalizations tend to grab the most financial headlines, but plenty of small-cap stocks deserve attention from investors, too.

These small-caps stocks are worthy of a closer look, according to these three Motley Fool contributors: Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO), Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQOTH: OGRMF).

Leveling the playing field

Brian Feroldi (Q2 Holdings): Would you open an account at a new bank if you couldn't access your money online? I know I wouldn't, and I don't think that I'm alone. Modern banking customers simply expect to be able to bank online.

This isn't a big problem for megabanks, which have huge resources at their disposal. But it is a problem for small regional and community banks with more-limited budgets. So how can the local credit unions and regional banks compete in today's digital landscape?

One answer is to become a customer of Q2 Holdings. It's a software company that helps banks of all sizes to offer their customers digital services. The company's technology allows customers to fulfill a range of processes such as mobile banking, online bill pay, peer-to-peer payments, and more.

Demand for Q2's services has grown quickly over the last decade as more banks warm up to the benefits of allowing their customers to bank online. The company now counts more than 12 million individual banking customers on its platform as of the end of September. That figure was up more than 24% versus the year-ago period.

Q2 has come a long way since its founding, but there is ample reason to believe that the company is just getting started. Management estimates more than 11,000 banks in the U.S. could eventually become customers. That means that the company's current penetration rate is about 3%, leaving ample room for growth.

Meanwhile, Q2's stock has been hit hard by the recent broader market sell-off. Shares are down more than 25% from their recent high. With double-digit growth on the horizon, I think that Q2 is a great small-cap stock for investors to check out right now.

The right place at the right time

Keith Speights (Viking Therapeutics): Several players in the biopharmaceutical industry are in the middle of a gold rush of sorts. They're scrambling to develop therapies to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), an indication that some observers predict will become a $35 billion annual market in the not-too-distant future. One small biotech that is definitely in the right place at the right time for this promising NASH market is Viking Therapeutics.

With a market cap of just $550 million, the stock is cheap considering the promise for its lead candidate VK2809. Viking reported positive results for the drug in September in treating nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL cholesterol. NASH is the most serious type of NAFLD. It's not surprising, therefore, that Viking plans to initiate another study in 2019 for VK2809 targeting the treatment of NASH.

I think that VK2809 makes Viking Therapeutics an attractive acquisition candidate for several larger companies. NASH is a disease where combination therapies could prove to be the most effective treatment. The addition of VK2809 would be a nice boost to the pipeline for quite a few big players focusing on NASH development.