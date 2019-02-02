3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Small can be big.

Small-cap stocks often outperform larger stocks. This happens in part because they can be riskier than stocks with larger market caps. Investors accept the higher risk for the possibility of higher returns. Small-cap stocks also sometimes simply have more room to run than large-cap stocks. It's a lot easier to double a $500 million business than it is to do so with a $500 billion business.

We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify which small-cap stocks they like right now. They picked cloud-based software provider Blackline (NASDAQ: BL), up-and-coming biotech Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN), and cannabis distributor Origin House (NASDAQOTH: ORHOF). Here's why these three small-cap stocks especially stand out.

Showing the accounting department some love

Brian Feroldi (Blackline): Proper accounting is a mission-critical task for every business. The standard business practice for decades has been to process data in batches at the end of a specific period of time (like a month or quarter). A big problem with the traditional process is that it can often be a nightmare to gather and process all of the data. In fact, many companies today still depend on email and spreadsheet files to share information.

This is a problem that Blackline is on a mission to solve. The company offers cloud-based software that works seamlessly with a lot of leading enterprise software packages. Blackline's software automates much of the data collection and reconciliation work in real time. This greatly increases data accuracy and helps to smooth out the boom-or-bust workload that is placed on most accounting teams.

Blackline's solution has been a huge hit with businesses of all sizes. The company has already convinced more than 2,400 customers to sign on. That number should continue to grow rapidly, thanks to a recent agreement that will enable SAP to sell its product directly.

As a software-as-a-service company, Blackline's business model is as solid as they come. It does a great job of convincing its existing customers to use more services while it successfully brings new customers into its ecosystem. That one-two punch helped drive 29% revenue growth last quarter and pump out free cash flow.

So how big is the potential pie? Blackline believes that its current market opportunity is about $18 billion. That's a huge number when compared to the $228 million in total revenue that it is estimated to have pulled in during 2018.

In other words, I think that Blackline is in a great position to post double-digit growth as far as the eye can see. That makes this a great stock for small-cap investors to get to know.

A growth and value stock in the biotech industry? It does exist!

Sean Williams (Supernus Pharmaceuticals): It's not often that a high-growth drugmaker can also be a value stock, but that's exactly what you get with small-cap drug developer Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Right now, the heavy lifting for Supernus is being done by Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR, two extended-release formulations designed to treat epilepsy. In the company's most recent quarterly results, it registered 22.6% aggregate prescription growth, but 28.3% net product sales growth to $100.2 million. Faster sales growth than prescriptions written, especially in the case of Trokendi XR, implies that Supernus is having few issues passing along higher prices to insurers, physicians, and consumers. That's a good thing, and it suggests that Supernus' double-digit growth rate could continue.