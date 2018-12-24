3 Top Solar Stocks to Watch in December

Solar stocks have had a rough time in 2018, evidenced by the fact that the Invesco Solar ETF has lost more than 25% of its value on the year. However, just because solar stocks had a down year doesn't mean their prospects aren't bright. Instead, we think this year's sell-off could be a great opportunity for investors with a long-term mind-set to take a closer look at the sector.

Three solar stocks that caught our eye are Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), and SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR). Here's why we think you should put them on your watch list.

Solar panels with the sun setting in the background. More

Image source: Getty Images.

A brightening future in solar

Matt DiLallo (Brookfield Renewable Partners): Renewable power generator Brookfield Renewable Partners is currently a global leader in generating hydroelectric power, which comprises about 76% of its portfolio. However, the company has been investing to develop wind and solar platforms in recent years.

Brookfield Renewable made its first investments in solar last year when it acquired stakes in TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) and its sibling, TerraForm Global. As a result of those deals, the company now generates about 4% of its earnings from solar. While that's a small percentage, Brookfield's solar power business is expanding at a fast pace, with profits from that segment skyrocketed 600% last quarter due to its increasing stake in TerraForm Power. That company currently gets about 37% of its earnings from solar, which should expand as it buys additional assets from developers in the coming years.

On top of participating alongside TerraForm Power's growing solar business, Brookfield Renewable has further solar-powered upside from its relationship with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM). Earlier this year, the latter formed a joint venture with a leading logistics and industrial facility manager in China to install 300 megawatts of rooftop solar projects over the next three years as part of a 1-gigawatt development pipeline, which is enough to power 750,000 households. That deal will enable Brookfield Renewable to expand its footprint in China as well as increase its exposure to the fast-growing solar market.

That combination of solar growth from its interest in TerraForm as well as its investments in China make Brookfield Renewable an emerging solar stock to watch in the coming years.

This year's stock at last year's prices

John Bromels (SolarEdge Technologies): What the stock market giveth, the stock market taketh away -- at least, that's what happened in the case of solar energy system component manufacturer SolarEdge Technologies this year. After huge run-ups in the company's stock price on stellar earnings reports in February and May, the second half of the year saw SolarEdge's shares knocked back down to about $36 a share, roughly where they were trading a year ago.

What went wrong? Your guess is as good as mine. SolarEdge posted some fantastic third-quarter 2018 numbers, in which revenue increased 42% over the prior-year quarter to $236.6 million. Net earnings jumped even higher, up 62.9% to $45.6 million. The company even posted strong guidance, so it doesn't seem to be a case of market concerns about its future.