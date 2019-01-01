3 Top Stocks That Aren't on Wall Street's Radar

Following the crowd may give one a sense of security, but it's in finding stocks no one else is looking at that the real opportunity lies. If a stock is flying under Wall Street's radar, there's good chance an issue is being mispriced by the market.

We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify such stealth investments, and they discovered MariMed (NASDAQOTH: MRMD), Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI), and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) as ones you might want to get in on before the crowds come along.

Green radar screen and antenna. More

Image source: Getty Images.

A low-flying pot stock

George Budwell (MariMed): If you're looking for an under-the-radar growth stock to add to your portfolio, MariMed, an American cannabis-oriented company, is certainly worth checking out right now. MariMed is an ever-evolving cannabis company that generates its revenue from multistate leasing agreements, professional consulting services to potential growers and distributors, and in-house cultivation capabilities largely derived from its acquisition of former clients.

And as an important offshoot, MariMed also plowed $30 million into a strategic partnership with hemp producer GenCanna earlier this year. With the recent passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which basically legalized hemp and hemp-derived products like CBD oil in the United States, this "side business" could end up becoming a major source of revenue for MariMed in the not-so-distant future.

Despite the company's multipronged approach to business development, however, MariMed's stock hasn't exactly caught the eyes of Wall Street's blue-chip investors quite yet. In fact, the most recent 13F filings with the SEC show that only a smattering of institutional investors currently own shares of this promising cannabis company.

What's the holdup? A few things. First and foremost, marijuana remains illegal at the federal level within the United States, which presents a number of legal and logistical barriers for companies operating in this emerging space. Another major issue is that MariMed's stock doesn't trade on a major exchange at present but rather on the largely unregulated "over-the-counter" exchange. Taken together, these two factors are probably more than enough to keep the majority of institutional investors from even considering MariMed's stock.

But that doesn't mean that MariMed's stock isn't worth owning by retail folk. Long story short, MariMed is exceedingly well positioned to become a top player in the American cannabis market once lawmakers finally put an end to prohibition at the federal level. And that seminal event no longer appears like a pipe dream, with several lawmakers expected to introduce legislation early next year designed to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level or, at a minimum, make it a states' rights issue.

Neha Chamaria (Canadian National Railway): Canadian National Railway shares were on their way to a solid 2018 before reversing course in October. The railroad stock has shed nearly 19% in just the past three months, wiping out all of its early yearly gains and some more. That is despite the fact that key end markets are on strong footing and the company is on track to deliver strong earnings growth for fiscal 2018.

Investors have been wary ever since Canadian National reported strong third-quarter numbers in late October but kept its full-year guidance unchanged. The company, however, still expects to earn adjusted earnings of 5.30 to 5.45 Canadian dollars per share compared to the CA$4.99 it earned in 2017. Meanwhile, Canadian National's revenue grew roughly 8% during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018, to hit record highs, and it continues to generate greater free cash flow than net income.