3 Top Stocks That Aren't on Wall Street's Radar

Investing can often be a popularity contest since hot stocks tend to draw a crowd. Some of the best returns, however, often come from stocks that haven't yet caught the eye of Wall Street. That's because a stock's big gains are what tend to draw attention, which is why investors should try to find companies that haven't yet caused too much notice.

Three stocks that aren't even on Wall Street's radar yet are Tallgrass Energy (NYSE: TGE), Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), and MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM). Here's why these three Motley Fool contributors think these stocks could open up the door for investors who are looking where others aren't to potentially earn some outsized gains.

Investors won't want to miss this opportunity

Matt DiLallo (Tallgrass Energy): Pipeline company Tallgrass Energy remains well under the radar of both Wall Street and most investors. One reason for that is its relatively small size. At a $10 billion enterprise value, it's not as big as the cash flow produced by some of North America's more well-known pipeline giants.

However, what Tallgrass Energy lacks in name recognition and size it makes up for in growth potential. The company is currently working to develop a major oil pipeline and export project that would take crude from a storage hub in Oklahoma to global markets via the Louisiana coast. The pipeline company recently secured a key partner for the pipeline project and teamed up with a pipeline giant to expand an oil pipeline system further upstream. Those steps put Tallgrass closer to moving forward with these needle-moving projects, which positions it to potentially grow earnings from a run rate of around $800 million last year up to more than $1.25 billion by 2020.

In addition to that growth potential, Tallgrass Energy has two other compelling investment characteristics. First, the company's dividend yield is up to 8.9%, driven by the fact that its stock price has lost some value over the past year even though Tallgrass has increased its payout nearly 48% over that time frame. Meanwhile, the company trades at around 10 times cash flow, which is cheap compared with other pipeline stocks, even more so when factoring in its growth prospects.

Because Wall Street hasn't noticed Tallgrass Energy just yet, investors can scoop up this high-yielding and fast-growing pipeline stock for an excellent value these days, setting themselves up to potentially earn high-octane returns in the coming years.

Rapid growth is in this testing company's genes

Todd Campbell (Invitae Corp): Medicine is moving toward treatment approaches that depend on genetics, and that long-term, disruptive change offers significant potential tailwinds for Invitae, a provider of genetic testing services.

Invitae's already growing quickly. The company's billable test sales increased from 19,000 in 2015 to 57,000 in 2016 to 145,000 in 2017, and its billable tests totaled 206,000 in the first nine months of 2018, up from 86,500 in the comparable period of 2017. In January, management announced it had processed 302,000 samples in 2018, which is more than double the amount of samples it handled in 2017.

The surge in tests means sales are similarly shooting higher. Preliminary sales were $144 million in 2018, up from $68 million in 2017. Invitae expects to process about 500,000 samples and generate $220 million in revenue in 2019.