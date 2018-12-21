3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Making money from stocks is not difficult. If you have at least 10 years to invest, you can stack the odds significantly in your favor by buying shares of leading brands that have demonstrated a consistent record of growth and profitability.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are three stocks that fit the bill. They have each delivered market-beating returns for investors over the years, and are still pursuing new growth opportunities that should see them continue to outperform the market over the long term.

A top consumer brand

If you've checked out Apple's stock lately, you've probably noticed it has a very modest P/E. It trades for under 14 times trailing earnings, which is much lower than the trailing P/E of 19 for the average stock in the S&P 500 Index.

One reason for Apple's relatively low P/E is the concern that investors have about slowing sales of the iPhone. Unit sales were flat in the last quarter, but that doesn't reflect anything negative about Apple's brand -- one of the most valuable in the world. It reflects slowing growth across the smartphone market, which has been flattening out in recent years.

Still, Apple has been able to exert its brand power by getting customers to pay higher prices for recent iPhones. Strong sales of the iPhone X allowed Apple to grow iPhone revenue 29% year over year in the last quarter. That trend will likely continue given that the new iPhone XS and iPad Pro are priced even higher than the year-ago models.

Analysts expect Apple to grow earnings 13% per year over the next five years. Part of that growth will come from its fast-growing services business, including Apple Pay, Apple Music, and iCloud subscription plans. One analyst estimated that by 2020, its services business could be worth between $111 to $177 per share, which is about two-thirds of the current stock price on the low end of that range.

Apple is also working on self-driving cars, a new streaming service for Apple TV, and who knows what else. The company has plenty of cash to reinvest in opportunities, and with the stock trading at just 10.7 times next year's earnings estimates, it looks like a good investment for the next decade.

A gaming empire

There are many trends favoring continued growth in Activision's business. Video games are a booming industry expected to reach $180 billion by 2021, according to industry researcher Newzoo. More people are playing games every year across PC, console, and mobile devices, which provides a strong tailwind for Activision shareholders.

Activision has a Disney-like library of games and content, which has attracted tens of millions of fans, and those players spend a lot of money. Gaming has become more like a service in recent years, in which a company releases a game and then sells gamers a stream of content that they can purchase while playing. Activision generates the majority of its annual revenue -- more than $4 billion -- from this in-game spending. It's a lucrative business model that has allowed the company to generate $1.8 billion in free cash flow over the last year.