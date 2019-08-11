3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields

For dividend stocks, yield is king. But there are other considerations investors should be aware of before scanning the stock market for high-yielding companies. Quality of yield is important, for instance, but so are a company's prospects. A high yield, after all, may not mean much if the stock itself is about to tank.

With this in mind, we asked three of our Motley Fool contributors for their recommendations of high-yielding stocks with solid prospects. They came back with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM), BP (NYSE: BP), and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). Here's why they think these dividend stocks are good buys right now.

High-yielding dividend stocks can be found across many industries. Image source: Getty Images.

A classic tobacco play with a low valuation and a high yield

Leo Sun (Philip Morris International): Philip Morris International was spun off from Altria (NYSE: MO) 11 years ago. PMI subsequently generated all of its revenue overseas, while Altria stayed in the United States. The spinoff allowed PMI to tap into higher-growth overseas markets with higher smoking rates than the U.S., but it also exposed it to tough currency headwinds and unpredictable regional challenges.

Yet PMI continued to grow as it raised prices to offset lower shipments, expanded into fresh markets such as heated tobacco products, and rewarded shareholders by increasing its dividend every year since its split with Altria.

PMI now pays a forward dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the average S&P yield of 1.9%. That payout will account for about 89% of its adjusted EPS forecast for the year -- a bit high, but easily sustainable.

PMI's revenue rose annually across all of its global regions, except Latin America and Canada, on a constant currency basis last quarter. It offset its 3.6% decline in global cigarette shipments with price increases and the expansion of its iQOS heated tobacco business -- which grew its shipments 37% annually. Its operating margin also expanded as it cut costs.

PMI expects its adjusted EPS to grow 9% this year on a constant currency basis, and it trades at less than 15 times forward earnings. That stable growth rate, low multiple, and high yield should set a floor under PMI's stock if the broader market tumbles.

Bucking the trend in oil

John Bromels (BP): Oil and gas giant BP has long offered one of the highest dividend yields among the oil majors, and earlier this year it managed to wrest the mantle of highest yield in Big Oil from rival Royal Dutch Shell. But after a rare earnings miss in Q2, Shell's share price tumbled, which bumped its dividend yield just high enough to retake the crown from BP, with a 6.57% yield compared with BP's 6.56%.

Of course, the difference of a hundredth of 1% is hardly worth noting. What is worth noting is that BP managed to post an earnings beat in Q2, thanks to higher liquids production, higher sequential refining margins, and lower exploration write-offs than in the prior quarter. BP is also continuing its share buyback program, repurchasing $125 million worth of shares in the first half of 2019, with more likely to come later in the year. These are all things that should make shareholders smile.