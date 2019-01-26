3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields

The world's best investors know buying and holding high-quality dividend stocks is the most effective method for predictably creating wealth over the long term. But not all dividend payers are created equal, and finding such stocks worthy of a place in your portfolio is easier said than done.

So we asked three top Motley Fool contributors to each choose a high-yield dividend stock they believe investors would do well to consider today. Read on to learn why they like Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT), VEREIT (NYSE: VER), and IBM (NYSE: IBM).

This REIT is a dividend factory

Steve Symington (Tanger Factory Outlet Centers): With the broader retail industry enjoying its strongest growth in six years this past holiday season, according to a recent report from Mastercard SpendingPulse, I suspect the impending earnings season could realize significant upside from the market's strongest retail names.

But Tanger Factory Outlet Centers should benefit regardless of which retail brands rise to the top. After all, while some investors might rightly worry that traditional brick-and-mortar retail is being pressured by e-commerce, Tanger's factory outlet model offers retailers a high-quality, cost-effective distribution channel that still resonates with consumers.

Until the broader market pulled back hard in December, shares of the shopping center real estate investment trust were enjoying positive momentum on the heels of its encouraging third-quarter 2018 report in early November. In that report, Tanger demonstrated modest top-line growth, flat adjusted funds from operations, and a solid portfolio occupancy rate of 96.4% despite the negative traffic impact of Hurricane Florence during the quarter. Tanger also modestly increased the bottom end of its full-year funds from operations guidance, albeit with the caveat that it may need to selectively adjust rents with certain productive tenants in the interest of fostering longer-term growth.

For patient shareholders willing to collect Tanger's juicy 6.2% annual dividend as that strategy plays out, I think the stock is one of the most appealing dividend names our market has to offer.

Almost at the end of the tunnel

Reuben Gregg Brewer (VEREIT Inc.): Real estate investment trust VEREIT is among the largest and most diversified owners of single-tenant properties in the United States. It offers investors a yield of roughly 7%. That dividend takes up only 76% of adjusted funds from operations, in line with peers like Realty Income and National Retail Properties. So why is VEREIT's yield so much higher than the roughly 4% offered by these peers?