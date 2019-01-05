3 Top Stocks for Retirees

The fourth quarter of 2018 was downright terrifying for retired investors with stock market exposure. Mounting trade tensions with China, sinking oil prices, and rising interest rates in the U.S. made it a terrible quarter for stocks across the board.

The benchmark S&P 500 index has fallen around 14% since the beginning of October, but these top retirement stocks have emerged unscathed. Some investors might not find these businesses as exciting as tech-driven titans that grab headlines, but their resilience during market downturns makes them perfect for retirees.

Company (Symbol) Specialty Performance vs. S&P 500 Since Oct. 1, 2018 Dividend Yield Market Cap Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) Nursing homes 19% 7.8% $6.8 billion Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Medical office buildings 10% 5.8% $2.8 billion Ventas (NYSE: VTR) Diversified healthcare 23% 5.4% $20.4 billion

All three of these companies are real estate investment trusts (REITs) that serve a rapidly rising population of older adults that need more healthcare services than the average person. They're perfect stocks for retirees because REITs can avoid paying corporate taxes by distributing nearly all their profits to shareholders as regular dividend payments.

Omega Healthcare Investors: Ready to bounce back

Omega Healthcare's real estate portfolio includes 720 nursing homes and 116 assisted living facilities spread throughout the U.S. and the U.K. It doesn't operate its facilities, but instead rents them out using long-term triple net leases. This arrangement usually leads to steady cash flows because all the variable costs of building ownership become the tenant's responsibility.

Right now, Omega offers an eye-popping 7.8% dividend because Omega recorded a $172 million loss allowance in 2017 related to 38 facilities leased by Orianna Health Systems, a nursing home operator that filed for Chapter 11 earlier this year. Omega's transitioned enough former Orianna facilities to other operators that management lowered the loss allowance to just $76 million, which suggests a return to regular dividend raises could be around the corner.

Omega Healthcare Investors raised its payout for 22 consecutive quarters before freezing its dividend in place in 2018 after the Orianna debacle began unfolding. It looks like shareholders can reasonably expect the dividend to thaw in 2019. Funds from operations (FFO) reached $3.03 per share in 2018, which is more than enough to cover dividend payments that currently work out to $2.64 per share annually.

It doesn't look like a handful of leftover Orianna facilities will stop the company from returning to regular payout bumps in 2019. In the years ahead, a rapidly rising population of older Americans will provide a steady push in the right direction.

