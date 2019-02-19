3 Top Stocks Under $20

Investors sometimes want to buy low-priced stocks because they can buy more shares, which is why penny stocks often seem attractive. You can control a lot of shares for very little money. Yet you also incur exceptional risk, so pursuing stocks trading between $10 and $20 a share reduces that risk if you couple it with a business that still offers substantial opportunity.

Below, you will find out why three Motley Fool contributors see Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and General Electric (NYSE: GE) checking off all of those boxes.

Online music services for 800 million users

Anders Bylund (Tencent Music Entertainment Group): This young company spun out from China-based online content giant Tencent (NASDAQOTH: TCEHY) in 2016, joining the stock market as a stand-alone business as recently as December 2018. The company's youth belies a massive market presence, serving up streaming music services to more than 800 million users in China.

That looks like just the beginning of an exciting growth story. Tencent Music provides more than half of China's online music services today, whether you count by subscribers or by revenues. The market itself is going through an extreme growth spurt at the moment, as total revenues are expected to show fivefold growth over the next five years.

The growth won't come easily, of course. Tencent Music needs to work for it because -- stop me if you've heard this story before -- it's all about converting users from the free, ad-supported model to paid subscriptions. Investors are still getting a grip on the promise and the challenges of Tencent Music's business prospects, and trading has been choppy in these first few months.

So I'm not suggesting that anyone should back up the truck and invest their entire life savings in Tencent Music today. This is a speculative idea with high risk balanced against potentially huge rewards. Even hungrier rivals could emerge and undermine Tencent Music's massive market position at any time, and it's not entirely clear how the company aims to boost the uptake of paid subscription services. Still, a small stake in this emerging growth stock could make sense if you're willing to accept that risk and trust the company's management to pull some aces out of its sleeve.

A low price but a high yield

John Bromels (Kinder Morgan): Natural gas pipeline operator Kinder Morgan's share price took a huge dive back in 2015 after the company announced it needed to cut its dividend by 75% to shore up its balance sheet. Today, the share price is below $20: still less than half what it was back then. But the company has done a good job getting its house in order, and although it still has work to do, it's worth a second look for investors.

The biggest change most investors will notice is that its dividend has started to come creeping back. Kinder Morgan boosted its quarterly payout by 60% in 2018, from $0.125/share to $0.20/share. Right now, that's a yield of about 4.5%, but Kinder isn't through. The company has announced a plan to further increase its dividend by 25% in 2019 and by a further 25% in 2020. If the share price stayed the same, that would amount to about a 7% yield.

But the share price is unlikely to stay put, not with Kinder Morgan moving aggressively to buy back shares. The company repurchased $250 million of stock in 2018, and CEO Steve Kean thinks that the company is undervalued at current prices, an indication that he may keep repurchasing shares in the near future, which would help investors. And the company is performing well operationally, too, exceeding its own 2018 earnings targets despite the double whammy of a major asset sale and collapsing oil prices.