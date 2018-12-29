3 Top Stocks Under $25

It's said that cheap stocks are cheap for a reason, and that's not a bad initial assumption to make. But a stock that is under $25 a share can present a great opportunity if the price is paired with a solid business opportunity. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) are three top stocks under $25 that investors should consider. Read on to find out what these fool.com contributors have to say about these stocks.

Stacks of $20 bills More

Image source: Getty Images.

Highway to the boomtown

John Bromels (Kinder Morgan): The stock market hasn't been kind to natural gas pipeline operator Kinder Morgan over the last few years. In 2015, a sharp dividend cut caused the market to knock the company's per-share price from the low $40s all the way down to the low teens. Since then, it's never cracked $25 a share. Today it's trading at about $15 a share, despite a dividend hike and share buybacks. And despite the company's big opportunity in the Permian Basin.

Oil and gas drilling has skyrocketed in the Permian Basin of West Texas, so much so that there isn't enough pipeline capacity to ship all the oil and gas being produced there. But Kinder Morgan is on top of the problem, currently building the 430-mile Permian Highway Pipeline, a 42-inch (read: huge) pipeline that can transport 2 billion cubic feet of Permian natural gas per day. That pipeline is already almost fully subscribed, with users already signed up to use it when it's ready, even though it isn't expected to be operational until 2020.

Kinder Morgan is also working on a Gulf Coast Highway pipeline from the Permian Basin, which won't be operational until 2019, but is also already fully subscribed. When it's operational, it will also transport about 2 billion cubic feet of Permian natural gas per day. These big numbers are important, because most of Kinder's pipelines follow a "tollbooth" model: companies pay based on the amount of products they ship through the lines. By moving so much product and operating at full capacity, these projects will have a big impact on Kinder's bottom line.

Now's an excellent time to consider buying Kinder Morgan to capitalize on its future growth plans.

Fantastic growth at a deep discount

Anders Bylund (JD.com): This Chinese e-commerce company sports 302 million active users and $67 billion in annual sales. JD's top-line revenues are exploding, having grown six times larger over the last five years. That makes our domestic equivalent Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) look like a sleepy sloth, only tripling its sales over the same period: