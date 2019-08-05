3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

If you're avoiding the tech sector, it's likely your portfolio has suffered, as the sector has led the S&P 500 in the decade since the Great Recession. Technology isn't solely for growth investors, but even conservative investors could benefit from technology stocks to preserve purchasing power and future-proof portfolios.

With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors for their best tech investments. Here's why Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) made their lists.

Silicon chip held by a gloved hand More

Image source: Getty Images.

These microscopic share and chip prices shouldn't last much longer

Anders Bylund (Micron Technology): The memory-chip maker has been undervalued for months. At this point, I see plenty of signs that the cyclical computer-memory industry is about to start bouncing back from the latest downturn. As the only pure-play memory stock you can find today without reaching into the Pink Sheets, Micron looks like a strong buy.

A significant portion of Micron's pain in the second quarter stemmed from U.S. government restriction on doing business with Chinese tech giant Huawei. The Trump administration recently agreed to accelerate licensing deals with Huawei, effectively removing the largest anchor tied to Micron's business.

On top of that short-term booster to customer demand, Micron and its largest rivals have been cutting their production plans recently, to tip the supply and-demand scales even further toward a stable or improving street-price picture.

Trading at a measly 5.6 times trailing earnings and 8.6 times free cash flow, Micron is a downright steal right now. You'd be wise to consider taking advantage of that deeply discounted deal.

A padlock on a shield, superimposed on a field of ones and zeroes More

Image source: Getty Images.

Okta's cloud-based software is leading in this new market

Chris Neiger (Okta): Okta's goal is to make it easier for people to gain access to the online information they need (think digital work files and online software), while simultaneously making it easy for companies and software administrators to protect important data. This has created a unique market called "identity as a service," which is estimated to be worth $22 billion by 2025.

Okta's software serves as a gatekeeper, allowing users to see the files they need while keeping others away from data they shouldn't have access to. Okta has seen impressive growth lately, ending the first quarter with 6,550 organizations using its service, and sales popping 50% year over year to $125 million.