3 Top U.S. Marijuana Stocks to Buy in 2019

Much of the excitement in the world of marijuana stocks focused on Canada in 2018. But that could change with the new year. Investors might want to look more to the U.S. in 2019 for several reasons.

The legalization of hemp (which, by definition, is cannabis that contains low levels of psychoactive compound THC) could open the way for a much larger hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) market in the U.S. Several new marijuana markets in U.S. states should mature in 2019 -- with new markets also launching in other states. And there's a distinct possibility that efforts to revise federal laws to recognize the authority of the individual states to enforce their own marijuana laws could succeed.

But which U.S. marijuana stocks are most likely to be winners in the new year? Here's why Charlotte's Web Holdings (NASDAQOTH: CWBHF), Liberty Health Sciences (NASDAQOTH: LHSIF), and Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) look like top picks to buy in 2019.

1. Charlotte's Web Holdings

Technically speaking, Charlotte's Web Holdings is a hemp stock rather than a marijuana stock. But that's splitting hairs. Regardless, Charlotte's Web should be a big winner from U.S. legalization of hemp.

Charlotte's Web already ranks No. 1 in market share in the U.S. for hemp-based CBD wellness products. The company's products are now sold in more than 3,000 retail locations. In addition, Charlotte's Web sells its products directly to consumers through its website.

Business is booming. Charlotte's Web posted sales of $48 million in the first three quarters of 2018, up 75% year over year. The company also reported a profit of $8.7 million during the period, a 71% increase over the first three quarters of 2017.

Charlotte's Web's products could enjoy even wider acceptance by retailers and consumers with the legalization of hemp in the U.S. In addition, the company plans to expand its lineup to include beverages, animal nutrition, and other wellness-related products.

2. Liberty Health Sciences

Liberty Health Sciences comes with an asterisk, too. It's actually a Canadian company, but Liberty focuses exclusively on the U.S. market.

The company's biggest opportunity right now is in Florida. The state only issued 14 medical cannabis operations licenses, with Liberty holding one of them. Liberty estimates that it currently claims a market share of around 15% in the state. However, that market share could increase significantly as the company launches additional dispensaries and completes the retrofitting of its Liberty 360 facility in early 2019.

Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics project that medical marijuana sales in Florida will top $1.7 billion by 2022. If this estimate is even close to correct. Liberty should have a tremendous runway for growth. But the company is also opening a dispensary in Ohio and is in the process of acquiring a company in Massachusetts that holds a provisional medical cannabis license.

Liberty should also benefit from U.S. legalization of hemp. The company recently announced that it plans to launch a line of premium hemp-based CBD athletic, wellness, beauty, and pet products.

3. Scotts Miracle-Gro

Is there a caveat for Scotts Miracle-Gro? Yep. Most of Scotts' revenue still comes from its consumer lawn and garden products business. However, Scotts Miracle-Gro still qualifies as a U.S. marijuana stock because of its Hawthorne Gardening subsidiary.