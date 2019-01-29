3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch

There's always things to pay attention to on Wall Street. Recently the headlines have been filled with news about the government shutdown and the impact it might have on the U.S. economy and specific companies. But this big-picture event hasn't been the driving force at Ellie Mae (NYSE: ELLI), Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), or Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG). These three top stocks to watch are all being driven by different issues that might just fly under the radar if you aren't paying close enough attention. Here's what's going on at each of these U.S. stocks and why you should care.

Real estate is cold -- and that could be a good thing for Ellie Mae

Brian Stoffel (Ellie Mae): There are a lot of big names reporting earnings over the next month. But the one company that I'll be watching closely is Ellie Mae. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) company provides the Encompass Network for professionals in the mortgage and real estate markets. Subscribers pay a monthly fee to use the network and a usage-based fee for each mortgage that goes through the system.

Two people looking at a computer screen with a stock graph on it. More

With interest rates on the rise, business has slowed dramatically at Ellie Mae -- especially when it comes to refinancing. That has sent the stock down 40% from its June 2018 highs. I already added shares in November and will be listening closely when the company reports earnings in early February.

But I'm not hoping for a surprise earnings "beat" or growth in revenue that eclipses expectations. Instead, I'm keenly focused on how many seats (read: users) have signed onto the Encompass Network. Despite the economic headwinds last quarter, the number of active Encompass users increased 5% year over year to 192,300.

If Ellie Mae can keep growing its client list -- even by small margins -- in such a tight market, that speaks volumes for its ability to grab market share. When times are tough, the biggest players, Ellie Mae among them, can actually grow stronger in the long run by pushing out upstarts with fewer financial resources. That's why checking on seats booked on Encompass will be so important to me in the month ahead.

The deals are getting done

Reuben Gregg Brewer (Dominion Energy): One of the largest utility companies in the United States, Dominion Energy, has had a lot of moving parts lately. But that started to change in January, with more resolution to come in the months ahead. Which makes now a good time to look at the company's 4.8% yield, the high end of the utility space.