3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in February

Everybody likes to boast about finding a great deal, and that can be especially true for investors who find a diamond-in-the-rough value stock. But not all value stocks are created equal, and many times, stocks are cheap for a reason. But for various and intriguing reasons, three Motley Fool contributors think Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), General Motors (NYSE: GM), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) are worth a second look in February.

A retailer on the rebound

Jeremy Bowman (Target): Brick-and-mortar retailers present one of the biggest opportunities for value investors these days; the sector has been largely left behind, as the market seems to view the rise of e-commerce as an endemic threat to physical stores. However, that's not reality in the industry. While plenty of retailers are struggling, and some big names like Sears and Toys R Us have gone bankrupt, others are solidly profitable and even thriving.

Target looks like one of the best of the bunch today. The big-box chain trades at a P/E ratio of just 13.7 and is a Dividend Aristocrat, paying a dividend yield of 3.5%. Target is also putting up strong sales growth these days after making investments in e-commerce and its store base, and the stock is down about 20% from its highs last fall on a misguided sell-off, setting up an opportunity for investors.

Comparable sales jumped 5.7% over November and December, the key holiday shopping season, and digital sales increased 29%, showing that Target is executing both online and offline. That follows a third quarter in which comps rose 5.3%, digital sales jumped 49%, and adjusted earnings per share increased 20%.

With its "cheap chic" reputation and strength across categories like home, baby, and apparel, as well as an improving grocery operation, Target has a unique profile in retail. And its strategy of expanding delivery and pickup capabilities, remodeling stores, and opening new small-format locations in high-density areas like college towns and underserved urban neighborhoods is paying off. As sales growth continues, the bottom line will follow, rewarding investors who take advantage of today's discount.

Buffett backs up the truck

Daniel Miller (General Motors): If you're on the prowl for top value stocks to buy right now, you should take a second-look in an unlikely place: Detroit. It's easy to be down on Detroit automakers, especially as sales in the highly profitable North American market plateau, but even the world's most well-known long-term investor, Warren Buffett, is scooping up shares of Detroit's largest automaker. Buffett increased his stake in GM from 52 million shares to 72 million shares in the last quarter, making Berkshire Hathaway a top-five shareholder of GM. At a consensus forward-price-to-earnings ratio of less than 6 times, GM is certainly appetizing for value investors this month.

And despite the growing doom and gloom around automakers, GM has been busy improving its future outlook. It announced restructuring in November, which should generate $6 billion in annual savings, and is preparing to double its investment in self-driving cars and next-generation vehicles over the next two years. In fact, GM's set to launch its self-driving taxi service this year through GM Cruise, which could already be worth $43 billion itself.