3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

Value stocks are the name of the game right now. With the S&P 500 falling precipitously in recent months and on track to close the year in the red, some stocks across sectors have officially entered bargain territory. For investors looking to back up the truck with some solid value names as we step into the new year, now's the time.

So we asked three of our Motley Fool contributors to pick a compelling value stock that they believe could be worth your money at current prices. Here's why they're eyeing Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI), A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS), and AT&T (NYSE: T).

A successful turnaround that's getting no respect

Maxx Chatsko (Intrepid Potash): While fertilizer stocks have been ruinous investments in recent years thanks to collapsing fertilizer selling prices caused by a glut of supply, the market fundamentals are finally trekking in the right direction. The timing couldn't be better for Intrepid Potash, which has put its house in order and positioned itself to capitalize on the inevitable market rebound. Yet despite making solid progress on its turnaround, the stock is down 37% in 2018.

To be fair, the average diluted share count increased about 17% from September 2017 to September 2018, which might be expected to take a bite out of the stock price. Then again, investors appear to be overlooking the fact the business is the strongest it's been in years.

In the first nine months of 2018, Intrepid Potash grew revenue 10% over the prior year. It managed to lower production costs, which resulted in a 102% year-over-year increase in gross profit. The business turned in $6.6 million in operating income and $4.1 million in net income in the most recent nine-month period, compared with an operating loss of $11.5 million and a net loss of $21.6 million last year. Operating cash flow swelled to nearly $53 million, up significantly from $10.5 million in the year-ago period.

Improving strength in potash fertilizer markets is driving the turnaround, while the company's ability to sell some of its excess water reserves to oil and gas drillers in the Permian Basin is generating solid cash flow as well. Even the long-struggling Trio segment, Trio being the company's brand of langbeinite fertilizer, appears to be on the cusp of profitable production heading into 2019.

The significant improvement in financial health, coupled with the precipitous share-price drop, creates an opportunity for bargain-hunting investors. Intrepid Potash trades at just 0.9 times book value and 9.9 times enterprise value to EBITDA -- each lower than industry leader Nutrien. The stock will only look cheaper as water deliveries increase and the fertilizer segments continue to improve their profitability in 2019.

A classic boring but high-potential stock

Neha Chamaria (A.O. Smith): A.O. Smith shares are down 30% this year and now trading at 16 times price-to-operating-cash flow. That's well below the five-year average P/OCF of 23 and comes in spite of pretty strong cash flows in the trailing 12 months. So strong, in fact, that management increased dividends twice in 2018 -- and a good 22% increase the second time at that.