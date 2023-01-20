3 Topeka police officers sue city and chief, saying they weren't promoted because of gender

Jana Harden, shown on the left comforting a woman in 2012, is among three female Topeka police supervisors who have filed a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination against Topeka's city government.

Three female Topeka Police Department supervisors are demanding $1.5 million in a gender discrimination lawsuit against Topeka's city government contending they were passed over for promotions because they are women.

Attorneys representing Capts. Colleen Stuart and Jana Harden and Lt. Jennifer Cross filed the three-count civil suit Wednesday in U.S. District Court against the city of Topeka and Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.

Each of the three remains with the department, said the lawsuit complaint. It alleged the city "treats female officers differently than male officers to the detriment of those female officers and the department."

Topeka's city government is aware of the suit, said Gretchen Spiker, the city's communications director.

"The city takes claims of this nature very seriously and has full faith that the justice system will resolve this issue," Spiker said. "Because the matter involves pending litigation, and in order to not prejudice the process, the city has no further comment."

The petition demands a jury trial and asks that it be held in Kansas City, Kan.

Complaint says officers suffered lost wages, emotional distress

Topeka police Lt. Jennifer Cross is one of three women who have filed a lawsuit against Topeka's city government alleging gender discrimination.

Stuart, Harden and Cross have incurred damages, including emotional distress and lost wages and benefits, because of the alleged discrimination, the lawsuit petition said.

The suit's first two counts allege the city discriminated against the three by failing to promote them because of their gender and denying them equal protection under the law because of their gender.

The third count was filed against Wheeles, acting in his individual capacity. It alleged he denied the women equal protection under the law because of their gender.

The suit was filed by the Liberty, Mo.-based Employee Rights Law Firm Office of Mark A. Hess and the Kansas City, Mo.-based law firm of Playter & Playter, LLC.

Complaint against city of Topeka and police Chief Bryan Wheeles: 'Because he is male'

Stuart has been with the department since 1999, Harden since 2000 and and Cross since 2004, according to the complaint.

Story continues

It said the city and Wheeles in November 2021 hired Capt. Jamey Haltom, a man, as deputy police chief over candidates who included Stuart and Harden, who were better qualified.

"There were no job interviews for the position," it said. "Defendants allegedly promoted Haltom because he was believed to be in lockstep with the Chief’s thinking and ideas for the department’s future. In reality, however, Defendants chose Haltom because he is male."

Complaint: 'You have resting bitch face'

Stuart and Harden in December 2021 were then interviewed for a major's position, for which the city ultimately chose Michael Cross.

Jennifer and Michael Cross were husband and wife in 2017 but was unclear Thursday if that remains the case.

"Michael Cross’s reputation around the department was that he comes in late, stays for an hour, leaves for several hours every day, takes credit for others’ work (including Stuart’s), and was, in general, not trusted," the complaint said.

It said Wheeles told Stuart she wasn't being promoted because at the level of major and above, there needed to be a certain skill set to work “the politics."

In promoting Haltom and Michael Cross, Wheeles twice passed up a chance to make a historic decision, because the Topeka Police Department has never had a female deputy chief and has had only one female major, the complaint said.

It added, "While Stuart has worked with the TPD, she has been present when sexist comments have been made such as "you need to man up[;]" "people are watching you more because you are a woman, so don’t let this show[;]" "you have resting bitch face[;]" and "I always thought you were just impersonable and a bitch because you never smiled or put yourself out there."

Complaint: 'Michael Cross would bend rules'

Harden three times between 2002 and 2006 passed the physical requirements while seeking an open position on the department's Response Team, which responds to situations that require the use of special weapons and tactics, but was rejected each time, the complaint said.

It said no woman has ever been selected for that team, adding that a fellow officer told Harden she was not chosen "because the leadership of the team did not want a female."

The department then picked Michael Cross over Harden for promotion to captain in 2015 though she had more education and rank and had served in more of its bureaus, the complaint said.

"She was told that Michael Cross would bend rules and work in the gray area, and Harden was a 'rule follower' and that was not what Defendant Topeka needed at that time," it said.

City ruled female supervisor's authority was 'improperly undermined'

Jennifer Cross was passed over for promotion to captain in December 2021 as two less-qualified men, Jerry Monasmith and Aaron Jones, were promoted to that rank, the complaint said.

It said Jennifer Cross filed a complaint alleging bullying and a hostile work environment with the city's human resources department last spring after police officers failed to comply with dress code requirements during required training sessions and then "jumped the chain of command" about the issue and were allowed by Cross’s supervisors to undermine her authority.

The city concluded Jennifer Cross's complaint was substantiated and her authority had been improperly undermined, the petition said.

Jennifer Cross was told in November 2019 that she'd been passed over for the department's public information officer/executive officer spot after a Facebook post she made allegedly left higher-ups questioning if she would make a bad representative for the department, the complaint said.

"Instead, Lt. (Manuel) Munoz was placed in the position," it said. "The scrutiny Defendant focused on Cross was completely different from Defendant’s treatment of Lt. Munoz, as his online conduct revealed far more egregious behavior."

'Unlady-like conduct'

In 2017 and 2018, the complaint said, "Harden was asked on multiple occasions to discuss with Jennifer Cross her 'unlady-like' conduct when she would sit with her legs apart or when she would have her hands behind her head 'exposing' her chest area. Harden never had these conversations with Cross as this was discriminatory and inappropriate. At no time did Harden observe Cross behaving in a way which was provocative or inappropriate."

After a video was posted on social media showing Jennifer Cross being invited on stage, then doing a front handspring at a concert in August 2018, "Cross was reprimanded that her online social media conduct was 'unbecoming' of a commander," the complaint said.

The department subsequently imposed no reprimands or discipline after Police Chief Bill Cochran was shown on social media "cross-dressing as Cher" and Lts. Munoz and John Trimble "repeatedly engaged in online conduct that reflected poorly on the department," the complaint said.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: 3 female police supervisors sue Topeka, chief alleging gender bias