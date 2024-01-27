3 transported from scene after DeWitt crash

Three people were transported from the scene after a crash Friday afternoon in DeWitt, according to a news release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office responded to Highway 30 and 330th Avenue, DeWitt, for a report of a two-car crash. Deputies saw a Chevrolet Avalanche and a Ford Focus were involved.

The drivers from both cars and a passenger from the Avalanche were transported to the Mercy One Emergency Department in Clinton. The names of those involved in the accident were not being released late Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Westbound Highway 30 was closed for about three hours for law enforcement to conduct an investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol.

Assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene were Low Moor Fire Department, Genesis (DeWitt) Ambulance, Clinton Fire Department Ambulance, DeWitt Police Department, and Iowa State Patrol.

